Do Electric Tankless Water Heaters Work As Well As Gas?

Tankless water heaters are, as the name suggests, household appliances that provide hot water on demand without relying on a storage tank. They work by bringing cold water into the device's heat exchanger, where it rapidly increases in temperature and comes out the other end as hot water. Tankless water heaters have a few drawbacks, from higher upfront installation costs to reduced performance in cold temperatures, but are arguably better than conventional tank-style heaters in several ways. Because these devices heat water on demand, owners will technically never run out of hot water. Plus, they're more energy efficient, take up less space, and have a longer lifespan, capable of lasting 20 years with proper maintenance. For the right house, a tankless water heater is a worthwhile upgrade.

There are two main types of tankless water heaters: gas-powered and electric. While both perform well, gas models are generally better. The main reason is that gas tankless water heaters can deliver higher hot-water flow rates than electric models. Flow rate is the amount of water being discharged, measured in gallons per minute (GPM). Depending on the model, a gas-powered unit can deliver 4.5 GPM, plenty to support showers, faucets, and other appliances simultaneously, all without being super taxing on electrical systems.

Gas tankless water heaters also have the advantage during cooler months. Gas heaters have burner capacities ranging from 140,000 to 199,000 Btu/h. By comparison, residential electric heaters have roughly equivalent capacities of 47,770 to 109,100 Btu/h (14 to 32 kW). This means that gas tankless models have a higher heating capacity to raise the temperature of incoming water to the desired level.