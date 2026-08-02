Do Modern Gas Appliances Have A Pilot Light?

Over the last few decades, the gadgets, vehicles, and technology we use every day have changed in a huge variety of ways. Some of these changes have been foundational, while others have been more subtle. A lot of gas appliances, for instance, have historically been characterized by their pilot light, but this feature is becoming a rarity in more modern models.

Despite their name, pilot lights don't have nothing to do with allowing airplane pilots to see at night, but rather are the small light that you may see softly glowing within an older appliance like a boiler. They're a constant small flame that makes it much faster to light the main gas burner of the appliance when needed, without having to do so manually. A small valve or tubular section lets this limited amount of gas out, and a thermocouple is often implemented to electrically keep that valve open, while closing if the flame goes out (thereby preventing a dangerous buildup of gas).

The systems that have employed pilot lights have changed a lot since their inception, and in some cases, they're no longer required for this role. This is because the firing mechanisms for some gas appliances have become more reliable and efficient. More frequently, you'll find hot surface igniters or plasma igniters in newer systems; these are quite a novel, modern way of performing that same function. They will typically be made from silicon nitride or silicon carbide, for durability and to better resist the high temperatures that they'll be exposed to. Let's take a look at some of the pros and cons of pilot lights, and the specific types of appliances that may or may not use them today.