It's no secret that Gen Z's favorite cars are a little different from those of previous generations. The reasons sedans seem to be back in vogue range from a shift in preference due to "SUV fatigue" to simply because smaller cars are cheaper and more efficient. Indeed, the average MSRP for a car in the USA has increased to $52,933. At the same time, gas prices have remained excessive. The American Automobile Association reports the national average currently hovers around $3.78 per gallon. A big, expensive car that chugs gallons faster than a camel at an oasis is the last thing someone looking to save some in this economy would want.

It's no surprise, therefore, that a few automakers are seeing some impressive growth numbers. A great example is America's best-selling sedan itself, the Toyota Camry, which sold 260,684 units from January through September 2026. That's an impressive figure as is, but it's also up 11.2% compared to the same stretch in 2025.

Toyota aside, another sedan-maker seeing growth is its rival, Honda. While the company's light trucks — a category that includes SUVs, pickups, and minivans — recorded a growth of just 1.1%, its passenger car sales rose 14.4% through October 2026. In total, the company moved 401,152 passenger cars. Out of these, the Honda Accord stole the show, recording its best sales in October since 2020 — even if the Civic moved more units overall.

Toyota and Honda are the biggest sedan sellers in the U.S., proving there's definitely an uptick in interest in sedans, in at least some parts of the market. For Honda alone, its passenger cars are outperforming its SUVs in growth.