Older Drivers Love F-150s, But Gen Z's Favorite Car Couldn't Be More Different

It's a bit of a stereotype that the older generations prefer the larger full-size trucks, and that's for a variety of reasons. They're spacious, the newest ones are packed with technology, and have a commanding presence on the road. In fact, the Ford F-Series has enjoyed an astounding 49 consecutive years as the most popular vehicle in America, surpassing even giants like the Toyota Corolla or Camry. However, a new generation has entered the chat, and they have their own opinions on what makes a good vehicle to own. Welcome Generation Z to the roads, whose most prized car is none other than the Honda Civic.

According to statistics published by Insurify, Generation Z — as well as the preceding millennials — vastly prefer compact sedans and hatchbacks over the F-Series, to the tune of 5.05% of Gen Z drivers owning a Civic. The follow-up, and most popular shared vehicle among millennials and Gen Z, is the Honda Accord (accounting for 3.23% of millennial sales), further reinforcing this trend. The Accord topped the charts for millennials while still sitting firmly in the number two spot for Gen Z; the F-Series, by comparison, fell to number six for millennials, and is nowhere in sight for Gen Z.

There are a number of reasons why this could be, with Insurify speculating on factors such as price, fuel economy, consciousness about global climate change, and more. All these statistics come from over 4.5 million insurance applications sourced from 2025, providing a reasonable sample size of new car buyers. Let's dive in and crunch the numbers.