Older Drivers Love F-150s, But Gen Z's Favorite Car Couldn't Be More Different
It's a bit of a stereotype that the older generations prefer the larger full-size trucks, and that's for a variety of reasons. They're spacious, the newest ones are packed with technology, and have a commanding presence on the road. In fact, the Ford F-Series has enjoyed an astounding 49 consecutive years as the most popular vehicle in America, surpassing even giants like the Toyota Corolla or Camry. However, a new generation has entered the chat, and they have their own opinions on what makes a good vehicle to own. Welcome Generation Z to the roads, whose most prized car is none other than the Honda Civic.
According to statistics published by Insurify, Generation Z — as well as the preceding millennials — vastly prefer compact sedans and hatchbacks over the F-Series, to the tune of 5.05% of Gen Z drivers owning a Civic. The follow-up, and most popular shared vehicle among millennials and Gen Z, is the Honda Accord (accounting for 3.23% of millennial sales), further reinforcing this trend. The Accord topped the charts for millennials while still sitting firmly in the number two spot for Gen Z; the F-Series, by comparison, fell to number six for millennials, and is nowhere in sight for Gen Z.
There are a number of reasons why this could be, with Insurify speculating on factors such as price, fuel economy, consciousness about global climate change, and more. All these statistics come from over 4.5 million insurance applications sourced from 2025, providing a reasonable sample size of new car buyers. Let's dive in and crunch the numbers.
It's about the money
To address the elephant in the room: Car prices are skyrocketing today, surging past $50,000 for the average cost of walking out of a showroom with a new set of keys. Modern Ford F-Series trucks, and its various alternatives, are just as guilty of this as anything else, with newer trucks starting in the low-$40,000-range MSRP and going up from there. With shipping and other fees factored in, you're looking at a substantial investment for a vehicle, and that's before taking into account the price for gas — these trucks aren't exactly built for hypermiling.
To put it bluntly, most Gen Z owners simply don't have the kind of scratch it takes to park an F-Series in front of their homes and drive it every day. Rather, trends indicate the latest driving generation leans more towards budget-conscious cars that sip gas, rather than guzzling it.
The Honda Civic tops that list, of course, but virtually everything that follows is a sedan or hatchback — not a truck, nor even a crossover. This data betrays a far more money-conscious purchasing habit than the raw sales figures would have you believe. Yes, the F-Series is still America's most selling vehicle by a healthy margin, but that might not always be the case if the current trend keeps building momentum.
The Honda Civic in particular offers a compelling argument for this, with the base price roughly half of what the average new car price in America is. Moreover, even the top trim, track-focused Type R starts at $46,895 — still less than that national average.
Other factors influencing the shift
It's not just about money, practicality plays a huge role as well. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and extrapolated upon by Insurify, about 80% of residents lived in cities. The fact is, it's a pain to drive and park a full-size pickup truck downtown, as opposed to a nimble Honda Civic. Compacts also boast far better fuel efficiency, with the Civic benefiting from a four-cylinder engine and an optional hybrid package. It's something the Civic was always good at, with virtually every Civic generation providing a lightweight, economical commuter car as the base model.
Moreover, thanks to the global rise in fuel costs and the increasing efforts to curtail climate change, Generation Z is statistically the most anxious when it comes to environmental concerns. This fits like a glove with saving money on fuel, meaning buying a Civic is having your cake and eating it too, as far as the carbon footprint is concerned.
Lastly, we have the sportiness and optional extras. Let's face it — when we're younger, a lot of us like having a sportier car. Cars like the GR86 and Civic are perfect for this, giving the younger generation a taste of a planted, tight-cornering compact at a reasonable price. Is it more practical than a crossover? Maybe not. Does it make more smiles for a similar price point? Absolutely.