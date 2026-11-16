The Honda Accord Is Defying The SUV Craze With Its Best October Sales Since 2020
Half your neighborhood probably drives an SUV, and chances are high that one is parked in your garage, too. More than 60% of new vehicle registrations are for SUVs, and only one sedan made the list of top 10 best-selling vehicles in 2025. Generally, SUVs offer more passenger and cargo space, higher ground clearance, and all-weather capability. As Americans pay more and more for everything from gas to beef to rent, however, consumer trends may be on the verge of another major shift.
In 2026, American Honda saw its best results for the month of October since 2020, including a 4.5% increase in passenger car sales. The automaker sold 109,162 total units during the month, including more than 15,900 Accord models, an increase of 10.6% over 2025. The Civic held steady at 17,960 models sold, a very modest increase over 2025, while Honda also sold about 420 Prelude models in the month.
Of course, the automotive titan is selling more than just sedans. The CR-V is one of the most popular SUVs in the U.S., and Honda sold more than 34,800 units in October alone. The HR-V and the Odyssey are also popular, and hybrid sales set a new record for the month. Let's get behind the wheel of what's driving today's car buyers.
Will buyers flock to sedans?
With gas prices still hovering at an average of more than $4 per gallon nationwide, it would be easy to attribute changing trends to sticker shock. The base LX model of 2026 Honda Accord sees 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. The hybrid Sport model does even better, seeing 46 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway, while the hybrid EX-L gets 51 mpg in the city and 44 mpg on the highway. Honda also saw an increase in hybrid sales, selling more than 7,000 hybrid Accords and 18,500 hybrid CR-Vs in October. Gas prices are certainly a driving factor behind consumer trends — but it's not the only one.
The average price of a new car in America is more than $50,500. Many consumers still buy used, but cost is a bitter pill to swallow for buyers hoping to score a brand new ride. Entry-level sedans like the Accord and Civic are often priced well under $30,000, making them accessible to buyers that may not be able to afford a new SUV. The LX Accord starts at $28,395, while the Civic is priced from $24,995. Hybrid options are more expensive, of course.
Though there's been no official announcement, Honda's U.S. product planning chief disclosed plans to refresh the Accord in 2027, most likely for the 2028 model year. Little is known at the time of this writing, but changes reportedly include more modern styling. With hybrids and EVs in the mix, experts don't predict a massive resurgence of the sedan, but sales indicate the sector is more resilient than some thought.