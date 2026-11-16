The Honda Accord Is Defying The SUV Craze With Its Best October Sales Since 2020

Half your neighborhood probably drives an SUV, and chances are high that one is parked in your garage, too. More than 60% of new vehicle registrations are for SUVs, and only one sedan made the list of top 10 best-selling vehicles in 2025. Generally, SUVs offer more passenger and cargo space, higher ground clearance, and all-weather capability. As Americans pay more and more for everything from gas to beef to rent, however, consumer trends may be on the verge of another major shift.

In 2026, American Honda saw its best results for the month of October since 2020, including a 4.5% increase in passenger car sales. The automaker sold 109,162 total units during the month, including more than 15,900 Accord models, an increase of 10.6% over 2025. The Civic held steady at 17,960 models sold, a very modest increase over 2025, while Honda also sold about 420 Prelude models in the month.

Of course, the automotive titan is selling more than just sedans. The CR-V is one of the most popular SUVs in the U.S., and Honda sold more than 34,800 units in October alone. The HR-V and the Odyssey are also popular, and hybrid sales set a new record for the month. Let's get behind the wheel of what's driving today's car buyers.