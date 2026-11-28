Carbide inserts also have an important impact on a chainsaw chain's sharpness. The impact of friction and the microscopic damage that happens to the surface during use gradually eat away at the smooth surface that's so essential for a clean cut. Along with technique, an appropriate work surface, and careful use, tungsten carbide chains can also have a huge positive impact on how long the sharpness lasts. This extra strength is invaluable for challenges like frozen wood.

The thing to bear in mind with a tungsten carbide chain, though, is that it's a more expensive initial purchase. Another potential caveat is that, though they will typically last considerably longer between sharpenings, that sharpening work generally cannot be completed with a simple tool that a more conventional chain uses. In general, the recommended means of sharpening your chainsaw will differ depending on the specifics of the model you're using.

If you notice a reduction in cutting efficiency, or the formation of dust rather than clean chippings, the chain needs to be sharpened. Sometimes, of course, a chainsaw chain will need to be replaced rather than sharpened. Be sure to check the owner's manual for your specific model to determine how often you should sharpen your chainsaw. With a semi-chisel model, for example, it may depend on how the model is used. Manufacturer Rotatech recommends sharpening after every use if tackling dirty wood, while the blade should safely retain its sharpness for up to six hours of active use if the wood in question is soft and/or fresh.