How Long Do Chainsaw Chains Last With Proper Maintenance?

While there's no trustworthy hour-count or calendar deadline at which a chainsaw chain expires, there are a number of ways to tell when yours needs replacing. The primary wear factor on a chainsaw chain is erosion of the metal on the cutter teeth, which get filed down every time you sharpen. Inevitably, that means that heavier use, leading to more frequent sharpening, means a shorter overall lifespan for a chain. However, proper maintenance can help extend that window as well.

Stihl points out that each chain cutter has wear markers; every sharpening removes small amounts of steel and chrome plating from the tooth and depth gauge, and when you reach the wear marker, it's time to replace your chain. Continuing to sharpen past this point risks a significant dip in performance, and can even cause a tooth to snap off during use.

Husqvarna also has a concrete answer for when an old chain needs to go. According to the company, any time the longest remaining part of a cutter tooth measures less than 4 mm, or if you notice any cracks in the chain, it's time for a replacement. As our guide points out, a noticeable drop off in cutting performance or visible damage to the teeth are also clear signs you need to invest in a new chain. While there may not be a reliable time frame (though Oregon Tools suggests somewhere in the range of 10-20 resharpenings), there are a number of ways to evaluate when a replacement is necessary.