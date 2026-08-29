What The Numbers On Your Chainsaw Chain Actually Mean

The numbers stamped on your chainsaw chain are the shorthand that tells you exactly which replacement chain will fit your saw safely. But there's no single universal code across all brands. Stihl, Husqvarna, Oregon, and all the other major chainsaw brands each use their own marking systems, and the placement of those numbers can vary from the chain's drive links to the bar's heel or even the packaging.

What almost every system conveys are three core specs: pitch, gauge, and drive-link count. Pitch is the chain's "size," defined as half the distance between any three consecutive rivets; common values are ¼", .325", ⅜", and .404". Gauge is the thickness of the drive links, typically .043", .050", .058", or .063". Drive-link count is simply how many drive links form the full loop; it determines overall chain length and must match the bar's specified length.

On many of the best chainsaws, pitch and gauge are stamped directly on the side of each drive link on the chain. Guide bars often carry stamps near the powerhead end, listing bar length, pitch, and gauge; some also include the required drive-link count. For example, Husqvarna's X-CUT chains show pitch and gauge as single digits on the drive link (e.g., "8" and "5" for ⅜" pitch and .050" gauge), while Stihl encodes gauge as a final digit (1 = .043", 3 = .050", 5 = .058", 6 = .063"). Oregon, by contrast, uses a two-digit "series" code on the drive link that maps to a specific pitch-and-gauge pair.