Not Ford Or Honda: This Mid-Size Truck Is Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles, Per iSeeCars
Toyota has a hard-earned reputation for making long-lasting vehicles. It has churned out a long line of Camry generations with enviable reliability and sold over 50 million examples of the budget-friendly Corolla, and its trucks are also well known for being dependable workhorses. A new study by iSeeCars confirms that dependability isn't just hype; Toyota trucks really do last longer than their competitors. The Toyota Tacoma has been crowned the longest lasting mid-size truck on the market in the 2026 edition of iSeeCars' longevity study, with the outlet's analysis finding that the Tacoma has a 25% chance of making it to 250,000 miles.
Its next-best ranked rival, the Honda Ridgeline, only has a 13.7% chance of making it to the same milestone, according to the data, while trucks from American manufacturers are significantly less likely to get there. Third place in the mid-size rankings went to the GMC Canyon, which had an 8.4% chance of seeing a quarter million miles, while the Ford Ranger ranked fourth, with a 6.1% chance.
The Tacoma wasn't the only Toyota truck to top the charts in its class either. The Tundra was crowned the longest-lasting full-size truck in the study, with a 28.2% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. That helped Toyota to take the win as the longest-lasting truck brand on the market, with its trucks being 2.4 times more likely than average to reach the quarter million mark.
The latest Tacoma is still an appealing truck
To reach their conclusions, the authors of the study analyzed odometer data from more than 41 million trucks in order to build a model to estimate how likely each truck model was to reach a particular mileage. The model incorporated specifications of trucks from the 2026 model year to provide a more accurate estimate of how well today's trucks can be expected to survive. Even with that additional data, there's still no guarantee that the latest version of the Tacoma will prove to be as reliable as its forebears in the long run, but the truck undoubtedly does live up to the high bar set by older models in many other ways.
After testing out the latest generation of the Tacoma, we weren't left wanting by its redesigned powertrain, despite the fact that there's no longer a V6 option available. We also found the interior updates to be a particularly welcome change, and thought the new multi-link rear suspension was a significant improvement compared to the old truck's leaf spring suspension.
There are a few things worth knowing before buying any generation of the Tacoma, but in general, the model remains a solid choice for covering high mileage. The latest generation also comes with improved off-road capability in TRD Pro guise, although that capability doesn't come cheap. A base 2026 Tacoma starts around $35,000, while the range-topping TRD Pro costs over $30,000 more.