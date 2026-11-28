Toyota has a hard-earned reputation for making long-lasting vehicles. It has churned out a long line of Camry generations with enviable reliability and sold over 50 million examples of the budget-friendly Corolla, and its trucks are also well known for being dependable workhorses. A new study by iSeeCars confirms that dependability isn't just hype; Toyota trucks really do last longer than their competitors. The Toyota Tacoma has been crowned the longest lasting mid-size truck on the market in the 2026 edition of iSeeCars' longevity study, with the outlet's analysis finding that the Tacoma has a 25% chance of making it to 250,000 miles.

Its next-best ranked rival, the Honda Ridgeline, only has a 13.7% chance of making it to the same milestone, according to the data, while trucks from American manufacturers are significantly less likely to get there. Third place in the mid-size rankings went to the GMC Canyon, which had an 8.4% chance of seeing a quarter million miles, while the Ford Ranger ranked fourth, with a 6.1% chance.

The Tacoma wasn't the only Toyota truck to top the charts in its class either. The Tundra was crowned the longest-lasting full-size truck in the study, with a 28.2% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. That helped Toyota to take the win as the longest-lasting truck brand on the market, with its trucks being 2.4 times more likely than average to reach the quarter million mark.