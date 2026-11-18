Not 2026: Here's When Gas Prices Were The Most Expensive In The US
Gas prices fluctuate quite a bit over the years, which is no surprise to anyone. However, at a time when prices climb and things seem outrageous, it's easy to get tunnel vision. You might be so moved that you find it difficult to reflect on or remember when previous spikes happened. Admittedly, it has gotten pretty bad, and today's costs compared to what you'd pay on average back in 2016 are certainly much higher. They hit a four-year high not too long ago, approaching $5 per gallon or even beyond in some places. Believe it or not, those prices have yet to surpass the all-time record. 2026, at least so far, is not when gas was the most expensive. That achievement belongs to 2022, according to CNN Business.
On June 14, 2022, gas hit a record $5.02 per gallon, driven up at the time due to a wide variety of factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high demand, supply concerns, and inflation. Europe was hit the hardest because it was primarily reliant on Russian imports, which composed about 40% of its total energy use at the time. In the States, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was tapped into, which helped alleviate some of the pressure and bring down the prices. Worries about a looming recession also cooled off the markets, bringing fuel back down to around $3 by the year's close.
To put things more into perspective, the U.S. isn't even in the running for top countries with the most expensive gas right now. It's one of the cheapest overall, mainly beaten by oil-producing countries. Gas prices in Hong Kong are around $15.60 per gallon.
High diesel prices are a much bigger problem
None of this information makes swallowing $4 to $5 per gallon at the pump any easier, of course. It's still a lot of money to invest in going to work or running some errands, let alone extended road trips. However, U.S. diesel prices hit their own record since 2022 — the same year regular fuel hit its peak — surging well past $6 per gallon to $6.50 in September. Moreover, in 2022, when prices surged and standard gas prices eventually dropped, diesel remained expensive.
Reuters reports that demand is easing after staying above the $6 per gallon mark for two months. But the national average has remained steadily high, and that's bad news for a lot of industries, farming and agriculture included. Most of the economy runs on diesel in some way, from shipping and construction to agriculture, heating, and manufacturing. There are still many diesel-fueled engines and machines in regular use today.
Even though you're not paying the high diesel costs to fill your own vehicles — or maybe you are if you have a diesel-operated ride — the rising fuel costs are being passed down to the consumer through increased costs and fees. Companies like UPS, FedEx, and Amazon have all incorporated fuel surcharges into their prices. Sure, diesel is inherently more expensive than regular gas, so it will almost always cost more at the pump, but let's hope the prices continue to decrease in the near future.