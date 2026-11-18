Gas prices fluctuate quite a bit over the years, which is no surprise to anyone. However, at a time when prices climb and things seem outrageous, it's easy to get tunnel vision. You might be so moved that you find it difficult to reflect on or remember when previous spikes happened. Admittedly, it has gotten pretty bad, and today's costs compared to what you'd pay on average back in 2016 are certainly much higher. They hit a four-year high not too long ago, approaching $5 per gallon or even beyond in some places. Believe it or not, those prices have yet to surpass the all-time record. 2026, at least so far, is not when gas was the most expensive. That achievement belongs to 2022, according to CNN Business.

On June 14, 2022, gas hit a record $5.02 per gallon, driven up at the time due to a wide variety of factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high demand, supply concerns, and inflation. Europe was hit the hardest because it was primarily reliant on Russian imports, which composed about 40% of its total energy use at the time. In the States, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was tapped into, which helped alleviate some of the pressure and bring down the prices. Worries about a looming recession also cooled off the markets, bringing fuel back down to around $3 by the year's close.

To put things more into perspective, the U.S. isn't even in the running for top countries with the most expensive gas right now. It's one of the cheapest overall, mainly beaten by oil-producing countries. Gas prices in Hong Kong are around $15.60 per gallon.