Unless you've been living under a rock or are lucky enough to reside in a walkable city, chances are you've noticed the skyrocketing gas prices recently. As of October 2026, places like California have stations well into the $7/gallon territory, with the average as of writing being $6.38 across the state. You can count on one hand the number of states with less than $4 a gallon on average, in fact, a trend that's been ongoing since President Trump declared war on Iran. Since March 2026, prices have climbed up an average of about 50 percent nationwide for gasoline and 90 percent for diesel, hitting a four-year high in May.

That said, it's hard to truly appreciate just how bad it's got (and how bad it's likely to get) without some historical context, so let's rewind to just a decade ago. Back then, the national average gas price was as low as $1.64 a gallon in February and as high as $2.34 in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and published on Macrotrends. Adjusted for inflation, that's a high of $3.26 a gallon for all of 2016. These numbers continued well into the COVID-19 pandemic, with a spike in 2022 attributed to embargoes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine marking the beginning of what perhaps may be a new Oil Crisis.

The price actually has little to do with the cost of oil per barrel, and we'll get into why and where all the money's actually going. Moreover, we can look at historical anecdotes for hints if this trend is likely to continue. Let's explore.