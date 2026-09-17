BYD's Cutting-Edge EV Battery Tech Is Finally Ready To Hit The Road
If you're an American only going by what you see on local roads and highways, you may not have ever even heard of BYD, but the company is one of the biggest names globally when it comes to EVs. Not only are its vehicles generally cheaper than most EVs sold in the U.S., but reviews also show BYD is better than Tesla in several ways. Other EV companies and electric models from traditional automakers also typically don't fare as well when compared to BYD.
One of the main reasons the company is so well-liked in the EV world is, naturally, its battery technology. Range is still one of the biggest concerns for prospective drivers (and current drivers) of all-electric vehicles. Charging time is another concern — you don't want to spend hours at a rest stop while drivers with combustion engines are in and out in just a few minutes after filling their tanks with gas. In both these categories — range and charging time — BYD has always made a name for itself as a leader in the EV industry. (Though BYD does make a lot more than just cars.)
However, its latest technology may be a huge advancement that makes the gap between it and other companies significantly wider: solid-state batteries. This tech isn't exactly new, and companies have been trying to make it work on a global scale for years, but it's not expected to be ready for mass-market passenger cars until well into the 2030s, if not later. Except that BYD has announced it will debut a solid-state EV in 2027 — which could be game-changing if it turns out to be more than just a gimmick.
What are solid-state batteries?
Currently (no pun intended), most EVs run on liquid-state lithium-ion batteries. Without getting too deep into a physics lesson, energy moves through lithium batteries as charged atoms called ions. In traditional li-ion batteries, these ions move through a liquid medium, but a solid medium offers many advantages. That's why for years, solid-state batteries have been called the "holy grail" for EV makers, and most companies that take the market seriously have been, for a while now, trying to figure out how to implement them in their cars on a large scale.
It's not hard to picture why ions may flow through liquids more easily than solids, which is partly why developing the technology is so challenging. Plus, solid layers present potential gaps for ions, which increases electrical resistance and reduces battery performance. Different materials can be used for the "solid," though, so companies have been experimenting with ceramics, polymers, and other types to see what may work best.
The research and development is considered worth it because solid-state batteries offer advantages over liquid-state ones. For one thing, they're considered safer due to better thermal stability. EV batteries are notorious for catching fire, and it's often the flammable liquid that's burning. But more importantly — at least for marketers — is that solid-state batteries have higher energy density, and higher energy density means more energy capacity and better range. If the EV industry cracks solid-state technology once and for all, it could end range limitations as a factor in comparisons between electric and gas cars.
Will you be able to buy a solid-state EV in 2027?
BYD says its first EV to use solid-state batteries will launch in 2027, but there are a few caveats. As mentioned, the brand isn't currently available in the U.S., and it's nearly impossible to import. Also, even if BYD meets its target date, vehicles with the tech will likely be very limited compared to the 16 million or so liquid-state BYD cars on the road now.
Still, it's a big step closer to the tech becoming mainstream, even if the rollout is limited. Traditional automakers like Honda and Toyota are aiming closer to 2030 to sell cars with solid-state batteries, and that could be a best-case goal. At the moment, Tesla doesn't seem too invested in pushing the tech and is focusing on improving liquid-state and other important parts of its EVs, such as its Supercharger network, which was recently beaten out by another company when it comes to customer satisfaction.
As China looks to dominate the industry in the way the U.S. did for ICE vehicles in the 20th century, BYD is not shy about its solid-state ambitions. "You can name any battery technology," BYD executive vice president Stella Li told Carwow in an exclusive interview, "and I will guarantee you will find it in one corner of BYD R&D that we are studying." The company is using sulfide for its solid-state batteries, which it says will come out in 2027 before scaling up to mass production by 2030. In the meantime, BYD owners can take advantage of the brand's ridiculously fast liquid-state charging. Its Denza Z9GT, BYD's first car launched in Europe, can charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes and from 10% to 97% in just nine.