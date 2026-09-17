BYD's Cutting-Edge EV Battery Tech Is Finally Ready To Hit The Road

If you're an American only going by what you see on local roads and highways, you may not have ever even heard of BYD, but the company is one of the biggest names globally when it comes to EVs. Not only are its vehicles generally cheaper than most EVs sold in the U.S., but reviews also show BYD is better than Tesla in several ways. Other EV companies and electric models from traditional automakers also typically don't fare as well when compared to BYD.

One of the main reasons the company is so well-liked in the EV world is, naturally, its battery technology. Range is still one of the biggest concerns for prospective drivers (and current drivers) of all-electric vehicles. Charging time is another concern — you don't want to spend hours at a rest stop while drivers with combustion engines are in and out in just a few minutes after filling their tanks with gas. In both these categories — range and charging time — BYD has always made a name for itself as a leader in the EV industry. (Though BYD does make a lot more than just cars.)

However, its latest technology may be a huge advancement that makes the gap between it and other companies significantly wider: solid-state batteries. This tech isn't exactly new, and companies have been trying to make it work on a global scale for years, but it's not expected to be ready for mass-market passenger cars until well into the 2030s, if not later. Except that BYD has announced it will debut a solid-state EV in 2027 — which could be game-changing if it turns out to be more than just a gimmick.