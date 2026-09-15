This DC Fast Charger Beat Tesla In JD Power's Public EV Charging Study

Anyone who has either bought or considered buying an electric car will be familiar with the term "range anxiety." The simplest explanation for the term is that EV drivers can stress about their car's remaining range because public charging infrastructure is often thought of as patchy and unreliable. If drivers can't charge their car, they'll have no way to get home.

There's certainly still plenty of room for improvement across America's charging infrastructure. However, a new study by JD Power suggests that there are now fewer reasons to be anxious about range than before. Satisfaction rates vary between different networks, but overall, survey respondents reported the lowest rate of visits where they couldn't charge since the study began. Satisfaction with charging costs and safety at charging locations also improved.

When it comes to overall satisfaction, Tesla's Supercharger network continues to score above the segment average for national DC fast charging networks, but it didn't earn the top spot. Instead, that honor went to Ionna, a network that's backed by a group of automakers, including GM, Honda, and Stellantis. Ionna offers chargers that can deliver up to 400 kW, and unlike some rivals, it does not require a dedicated app or subscription to use. Its locations also usually feature additional services to complement its chargers, like food and drink outlets and restrooms.