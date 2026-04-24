What Actually Causes Gas Prices To Jump Overnight?

In March 2026, Americans saw the price of unleaded gasoline jump 11 cents overnight, the largest overnight increase since March 2022. How does the cost of gasoline increase so much so quickly? It has to do with the rapid increase in the price of crude oil, which is the unrefined oil that is then turned into gasoline.

Crude oil prices have a direct influence on the price of gasoline, and prices for the former shot up that night after the United States attacked Iran. Traders predicted it would affect global crude oil supplies, and they were proven right: Iran officially shut down the movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz in March. Prices had climbed before that, however, as those same concerns pushed the price of crude oil up by around $8 per barrel even before the strait was shut down. Gas stations then react to these increases; as oil analyst Tom Kloza explained to Axios in March, any increase in crude oil "moves very quickly to the pump," adding that "They will rocket higher when they're moving on geopolitics like [the Iran War]."