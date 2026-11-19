Wheels predate modern human civilization. Sure, the quality of modern car wheels varies depending on the major wheel brand you buy, but they are all still essentially metal circular frames surrounded by rubber tires. Every now and then, a company tries to literally reinvent the wheel, and now Hyundai is joining their ranks with a wheel that morphs at different speeds.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Patent Office awarded Hyundai and Kia US 12,779,902 B2, a patent for a wheel with blades that can move around the spokes and seal up gaps between them. The blades are connected to a rotating ring, and when the wheel starts moving, the ring moves via one of several systems (potentially a linear motor, hydraulic compressor, or air compressor) to seal up the gaps, and when the wheel stops or slows down, the blades move again to expose the gaps. It's not transformation in the most literal sense, but it's more shapeshifting than you get out of most modern wheels save for wheels with free-spinning hubcaps.

The idea behind the wheel is simple: Sealing up the gaps between wheel spokes decreases wind resistance, which in turn improves fuel economy. It's the same reason you shouldn't drive with the windows down, especially on highways. However, closing the space between spokes is a double-edged sword, since doing so makes it difficult (if not impossible) to cool brake discs and dissipate the heat they generate — too much heat wears them down and makes them stink. The technology behind the patent is designed to find a middle ground that improves wind resistance/fuel economy without making brake pads suffer.