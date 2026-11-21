When you go out and buy a product, it's likely to have been tested and proven safe for public use. There are laws and government agencies that ensure this happens, so when you spend your hard-earned money on a new tech product, you don't have to worry that it's going to burn down your house, cause serious injury, or, in some cases, result in the death of whoever is unlucky enough to use it.

In the United States, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is there to ensure that anything sold to the public isn't going to cause irreparable harm. While that does happen on occasion, the vast majority of products sold in the U.S. and abroad are safe to use. Additionally, if a product has the potential to cause harm, it's slapped with all kinds of warning labels and stickers, ensuring that anyone who uses it is advised of the risks involved.

It wasn't always that way, and before the 1970s, product safety wasn't particularly well regulated. It took some seriously awful things to happen before the government took notice and stepped in. Before that happened, using a product from before the '70s was something of a gamble. Each of these 12 tech products is among the most dangerous ever unleashed on the public, and they're arranged from newest to oldest.