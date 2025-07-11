Why Do Microwaves Have A Mesh Door?

A traditional oven uses conduction to cook food, which uses elements to transfer heat from the outside in. While conduction is an effective way to bake or broil meals, it can take a while for the external heat to fully cook the inside of foods. A simple baked potato recipe, for example, can take over an hour.

However, a microwave can prepare food faster because it cooks from the inside out. The electromagnetic waves generated by a microwave flow through the items inside and bounce around the cavity as the appliance cooks. On a base level, these wavelengths cause water, fat, and sugar molecules in your food to vibrate, which generates heat.

While certainly quicker than an oven, this method does have a few drawbacks. You can't just pile a few scoops of leftovers on a plate directly in the center of a microwave, as you're likely to find the center cold. These electromagnetic waves work best when food is spread out in a uniform layer rather than mounded. Microwaves can also tend to dry out certain foods, making them less palatable. However, adding some moisture to the dish can help mitigate this issue. Of course, modern iterations of this appliance, such as multi-purpose microwaves, often feature several different methods for preparing food.