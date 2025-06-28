Are Multi-Purpose Microwaves Worth The Buy? Here's What The Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though the reason microwaves were originally invented had little to do with at-home use, these appliances have become a staple in kitchens everywhere throughout the decades. Not only are they perfect for heating up leftovers, frozen dinners, and more, but they're incredibly user-friendly. Simply pop your food of choice in, set the time, and wait until it's done heating. For the most part, the operation of the average microwave hasn't changed a whole lot, with buttons being added here and there for utility. However, in recent years, they've taken some major steps forward.

In the modern era, one can get a microwave that does more than just heat up food in one way. Nowadays, there's a variety of multi-purpose microwaves on the market, capable of handling other food preparation tasks. Many models combine elements of a traditional microwave, a conventional oven, and an air fryer to offer home cooks plenty of variety. Others include functions like grill and roast modes as well. This all may make it seem as though multi-purpose microwaves are more than worth investing in, but what do users have to say about these handy appliances?

Numerous folks have given different models of multi-purpose microwaves a try, seeing what they could pull off with their various modes and abilities. Here's what the vast majority of these users think of them and what their testimonies say about whether they're worth investing in.