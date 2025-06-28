Are Multi-Purpose Microwaves Worth The Buy? Here's What The Reviews Say
Even though the reason microwaves were originally invented had little to do with at-home use, these appliances have become a staple in kitchens everywhere throughout the decades. Not only are they perfect for heating up leftovers, frozen dinners, and more, but they're incredibly user-friendly. Simply pop your food of choice in, set the time, and wait until it's done heating. For the most part, the operation of the average microwave hasn't changed a whole lot, with buttons being added here and there for utility. However, in recent years, they've taken some major steps forward.
In the modern era, one can get a microwave that does more than just heat up food in one way. Nowadays, there's a variety of multi-purpose microwaves on the market, capable of handling other food preparation tasks. Many models combine elements of a traditional microwave, a conventional oven, and an air fryer to offer home cooks plenty of variety. Others include functions like grill and roast modes as well. This all may make it seem as though multi-purpose microwaves are more than worth investing in, but what do users have to say about these handy appliances?
Numerous folks have given different models of multi-purpose microwaves a try, seeing what they could pull off with their various modes and abilities. Here's what the vast majority of these users think of them and what their testimonies say about whether they're worth investing in.
Multi-use microwaves have won many users over in multiple ways
Over the years, many have tried out multi-use microwaves, wondering if they're worth the hype. As it turns out, many of those from the major microwave brands on the market have proven worthwhile buys in more ways than one.
Over on The Kitchn, the Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 received a glowing endorsement on multiple fronts. It delivered on its cooking promises, proved a money-saver compared to buying several individual appliances, and saved on counter space. "If you have the budget, the Breville Combi Wave is 100% worth it — in fact, it's the most powerful and versatile appliance I own," the review concluded. The appliance also made it onto Good Housekeeping's recommendation list for combination microwaves — also earning points for style. Alongside it, models such as the Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 microwave oven and the Toshiba 7-in-1 countertop microwave oven garnered praise as well for their efficiency and strong cooking capabilities on all settings.
Though the publication admits that the air fryer function wasn't overly impressive, TechRadar offered the Samsung Combi smart microwave high marks all the same. Its review read, "It's impressively easy to use given how many functions and presets it offers, and the option of app control via SmartThings will appeal to some. It also looks stylish and feels premium." Meanwhile, CNET was quite impressed with Galanz's microwave-air fryer combo, pointing out the price point of less than $100, air fryer and microwave capabilities, and lack of noise while in use as some of its strongest aspects.
Countless at-home chefs are happy with their combination microwaves. However, that doesn't mean every customer is, or that such appliances are right for everyone.
Downsides and potential shortcomings of combination microwaves
Multi-purpose microwaves seem to perform well enough, according to a majority of reviewers. However, throughout numerous online reviews, there are some consistent complaints.
The TechRadar and CNET reviews both stated that the air fryer function can be a bit of a letdown, taking extra time to cook certain foods, as the power level tends to be lower than a conventional, standalone air fryer. It should also be mentioned that while some models are quiet, others can get noisy. The Samsung Combi smart microwave was said to beep excessively during certain uses, while Business Insider noted in its review of the Breville Combi Wave 3-in-1 that the Breville QuickTouch can be noisy in its own right.
If added counter space doesn't mean much to you, you don't see yourself using most of its added functions, or the ones you want to use might not meet your cooking expectations, you might be better off going with a traditional set of appliances rather than a combo. If you want to save money, microwaves are among the kitchen appliances to buy used rather than new, too. Perhaps you can even find a cheap used multi-purpose unit to try out.