A majority of PCs and some laptops include multiple video outputs spanning HDMI to DisplayPort, giving you additional options to connect external monitors and displays. With a PC especially, if you have a GPU installed, you'll have access to several extra ports for multi-monitor setups. In most cases, it makes sense to use one of those outputs or the other, like HDMI versus anything else. But what if your computer only has a single HDMI port, and you want to connect more than one display? Can you actually use two different types of ports at the same time, like say, HDMI and DisplayPort?

Yes, you can, and with most modern computers it's fairly simple and intuitive. You can just plug everything in like normal. It doesn't matter what operating system you're using either. Windows, Linux, and macOS all support this feature, as long as the hardware can handle it. The exception is if you have a much older computer, as sometimes they have design limitations that prevent dual output usage. Keep in mind, you may also have to do some further troubleshooting or tinkering to get things working the way you want.

A great way to do this is to use DisplayPort for your primary or high fidelity monitor to take advantage of enhancements like variable refresh rates and beyond, and then connect to additional monitors via HDMI. That's because there is a difference between DisplayPort and HDMI capabilities in terms of signal. This is precisely how I have my desktop PC hooked up; DisplayPort to my primary, and HDMI to my second and third monitors.