Can You Run Multiple Monitors From One DisplayPort? Here's What To Know

Technology has come a long way since the days of CRT monitors and small screens. Nowadays, people can (and often do) set up multi-monitor workstations to improve their productivity or to have fun. That said, if you're wondering whether you can run multiple monitors from one DisplayPort, the short answer is yes. In fact, a single DisplayPort connection can do more than that, which is why you may want to stop using HDMI cables and switch over.

Using DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (MST), you can send multiple video streams simultaneously, allowing you to run two or more screens off a single port. However, this isn't as simple as it sounds, mainly because you need the right hardware. The monitors and connection method need to support the necessary technology and bandwidth (which is something you should know before buying a new monitor). MST was introduced with DisplayPort 1.2, so your monitors need to support MST for this to work. It's important to check this beforehand; otherwise, you'll have issues with your DisplayPort signal.