5 Reasons You Might Want To Stop Using HDMI Cables

HDMI, which stands for "High-Definition Multimedia Interface," was introduced in 2002, through a collaborative effort by Hitachi, Panasonic, Royal Philips Electronics, Silicon Image, Sony Corporation, Thomson, and Toshiba Corporation, and it's since become the dominant wired standard for transmitting quality video and audio content. The standard facilitates the transmission of uncompressed audiovisual data signals from one source to another. Since its introduction, various versions have been released, and the current one is HDMI 2.1, which can transmit 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz. HDMI 2.2, capable of handling up to 12K at 120Hz and 16K at 60Hz, was unveiled at CES 2025, but it isn't available yet.

However, owning an HDMI 2.1 cable doesn't necessarily mean you can start viewing 8K content immediately. Both your connected devices must support it, as well as HDMI features such as ARC/eARC, HEC, CEC, HDR, VRR, or ALLM, for optimal performance. You just cannot use any type of HDMI cable and expect smooth and highest quality playback. But with other connection standards such as DisplayPort, USB-C, and Thunderbolt catching up fast, HDMI isn't the best option anymore.

Although HDMI still remains a popular choice because of its ability to transmit audio/video over a single cable and support for a wide range of devices, it isn't perfect. In this guide, we will take a look at several limitations of HDMI and five reasons that you might want to stop using HDMI cables.