Monitor Not Detecting Your DisplayPort Signal? This Might Be Why

Before you assume the worst, the first thing you should do is turn your monitor and computer off and back on again. Similar to many other tech problems, a quick restart might just do the job and fix any connection kinks. If that doesn't work, you'll want to check your display settings, such as whether you've set the right input source. If you have multiple devices connected to a monitor, such as a computer, console, or media player, it might not be set to the correct one. Depending on the kind of monitor you're using, you might actually need to install additional drivers before you can use it. If you're not sure, you can either check the instruction manual that comes with your monitor or the manufacturer's official website. For some models, you may even be able to find YouTube instruction videos to reference.

Alternatively, it's possible that your GPU drivers are outdated, which you can solve by downloading updates from their website. Depending on what GPU you own, there are also companion tools like Nvidia GeForce Experience and AMD Adrenalin that can automatically manage these updates. However, there are times that you might want to roll back your drivers as well, especially if your DisplayPort errors began after an update. This is because the update may have been corrupted in the process. When all else fails, it may be time to get in touch with the manufacturer for support. If your monitor is still under warranty, it may be worth having it replaced.