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A solar-powered generator can be a good investment, especially if you want to keep some devices working during a blackout or charge your phone while camping. These systems are capable of storing energy in a battery that you can recharge with solar panels, giving you a way to power appliances without keeping gasoline on hand.

There are also other conveniences, since if you store energy, it's possible to use it even without the sun. However, powering your home with a battery generator also depends on its storage capacity and the consumption of the appliances connected to the system. A station capable of powering a particular appliance won't necessarily keep it working until the next morning.

Although solar energy has many advantages, there are some disadvantages that come with using these generators as well. If you plan on using one at home, be prepared for those drawbacks. Putting panels in your backyard won't always be enough to keep the power flowing, and you'll also need to consider cost and wear.