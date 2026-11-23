The cost of travel, even on a day-to-day basis, has increased in recent years. Although gas prices are beginning to drop in some states, there's still plenty of uncertainty about their long-term trajectory. Drivers shopping for new cars have increasingly been switching to hybrid vehicles in order to cut their fuel bills, while those who aren't looking to upgrade can take advantage of various driving techniques to boost gas mileage of their current vehicle.

There's no question that higher fuel efficiency can result in big savings at the fuel pump, but exactly how much you can save will vary based on a range of factors. Even calculating your savings from a fixed jump in fuel efficiency — say, an improvement of 10 MPG — isn't quite as straightforward as it might initially seem. However, the key thing to remember is that the lower your vehicle's starting gas mileage, the more you'll be able to save.

To illustrate the potential savings, we can compare the cost of driving from New York City to Washington, D.C., and back using AAA's fuel cost calculator. That journey totals about 450 miles, and, at the time of writing, the average national gas price is hovering around $3.91. A vehicle that averages 15 MPG will drink roughly $130 of fuel during the round trip, but a vehicle that can hit a 25 MPG average will require only $78 to make the same journey. That represents a savings of $52. Switch from a 25 MPG vehicle to a 35 MPG car, and you'll pay $56 at the pump, saving yourself a further $22. Meanwhile, a 45 MPG vehicle will consume only $43 of fuel, saving $13.