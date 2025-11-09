Not Neutral Gear Or Rolled Down Windows: This Is The Best Way To Boost Your MPG

Have you ever heard someone give you a fuel-saving "tip," telling you to put your car in neutral gear while going downhill? Or saying you should shut off the A/C and drive with the windows down to increase your MPG? Well, these two aren't completely accurate because, for the first tip, first gear could actually save you gas (and reduce brake wear), and for the second tip, at certain speeds, drag from your open windows will cost you more gas.

In the end, the only way to save gas is to use less power. That should be the core ideology behind any of your gas-saving methods. Generally, that would mean driving less: Consolidate multiple trips into one, carpool when possible, and take city routes only when there aren't traffic congestions. Of course, these options won't always be available for everyone, but the main idea of using less power still applies.

Acceleration uses a lot of power and gas; the less acceleration you do, the better. Braking often means that you'll have to compensate with more acceleration, which is why city driving typically uses a lot more gas than coasting on the highway. Even when you're on the highway, it's a good idea to keep your speed steady using cruise control unless you're on hilly terrain. Along those lines, keeping reasonable speeds helps, since cutting through the wind uses a lot more power the faster you're going. Consumer Reports tests show you can burn as much as 30% more fuel simply by driving at 75 mph instead of 55 mph.