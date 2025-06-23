Why You Should Never, Ever Coast In Neutral While Driving Downhill

As gas prices continue to rise across the country, drivers are looking to get the most out of their tank of gas before having to fill up. One potential way that drivers look to save fuel is by shifting their vehicle into neutral to coast down hills. In theory, that would make sense as the engine is not in use so there shouldn't be any fuel being used. However, in practice this doesn't work.

For vehicles with manual and automatic transmissions, coasting in neutral down hills will actually use more fuel than coasting in gear. When you coast down a hill and the vehicle is in gear, the engine's fuel system will actually cut off the fuel being injected into the engine. This is due to the vehicle's complicated fuel injection system, which will be explained in more detail below.

When drivers shift into neutral while coasting down a hill, the engine remains in an idling state. When idling, the fuel injection system will continue to pump fuel into the engine to keep the vehicle at a steady RPM. Not only will the vehicle continue to use fuel while in neutral, it can also be extremely dangerous and cause damage to engine components.