Gas Prices Are Beginning To Come Down Some In Select US States - Here's Why

If you've been waiting in vain for gas prices to drop, or you're fretting about that long drive you're planning during the holiday season, there may be a bit of good news — but it all depends on where you live. Even though gas prices have dipped a bit since last week, AAA is still reporting a national average of $4.36 per gallon at time of writing. One year ago, Americans were paying an average of $3.12 per gallon. You're emptying your wallet even faster if you drive a vehicle with a diesel engine. Diesel fuel is $6.30 per gallon, an increase of more than $2.50 since last October.

It's a painful reality with no real relief in sight. The main driver behind high prices is the war in Iran, a conflict that does not have an easy off-ramp. In early October, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that waives restrictions on the sale of red-dyed diesel. This type of diesel fuel, named due to the red tint that's added to distinguish from other types of diesel, is exempt from federal taxes because it's typically used for farm and industrial equipment. The move will allow the temporary highway use of red-dyed diesel, bringing relief to some.

Individual states are also taking action to help drivers. Several factors drive prices in each state, including taxes, transportation costs, and state-specific regulations. Some states are switching to a winter blend early, some have lifted restrictions on the sale of red-dyed diesel, and others have temporarily suspended gas taxes.