Cheaper Fuel Blend Could Help Fight CA's Soaring Gas Prices

You may assume the gas you put in your car is the same year-round. For drivers, there's no obvious indicator of the change other than the price. When it gets hot, gas evaporates more easily, which can increase smog and emissions. To decrease the chances of evaporation, refiners produce gas blends with a lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) that is sold in the hot, summer months. When the weather begins to cool, gas stations switch to a winter blend, which is cheaper to produce and results in lower gas prices.

For drivers in California, the early switch-up may save them between $0.15 to $0.20 per gallon. If your vehicle has a 15-gallon tank, that's a savings of up to $3 every time you fill up. It may not be much, but it's a few more dollars in your pocket. While the change will be welcome, it could take five to ten days to go into effect. In the meantime, gas prices may steady, or they could continue to soar. In California, gas prices went up $0.15 this week alone, and drivers are paying $0.66 more than they were in September 2026.

With high prices looming for the foreseeable future, there are a few easy steps motorists can take to save a few more pennies on gas. You can sign up for free rewards and loyalty programs, for example, or use an app or website like GasBuddy to help find the cheapest nearby option. You can also keep up with vehicle maintenance and try to adjust your driving style to avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking. Using your vehicle's cruise control feature could also help a bit.