This Temporary Solution For High Fuel-Prices Isn't Ideal For Every Type Of Engine

Fuel prices across the United States and the world at large continue to increase. Gas recently hit a four-year high and it'll be some time before it drops, leading to a federal effort to reduce the economic impact of higher prices. The EPA approved the nationwide sale of E15 fuel beginning May 1, with availability initially scheduled to continue until May 20. Some states have committed to making it available for longer, though: Florida, for example, began selling E15 on May 1 and will continue selling it for 90 days.

E15 is a winter mixture that contains between 10.5% to 15% ethanol — a slight increase from the 10% ethanol of typical gas. E15 is usually 5 to 10 cents cheaper per gallon, which should help offset the increased fuel costs. Unfortunately, not all drivers can or should take advantage of this move, as not all cars can use it safely. Ethanol is a form of alcohol; inside an older car can dislodge rust in the fuel tank (thereby gumming up the fuel system), wear out parts like fuel pumps, and get stuck in filters. It's generally only recommended for cars built after 2001 and those with flex-fuel capabilities. Motorcycles, engines on equipment like chainsaws and lawn mowers, heavy-duty vehicles, and off-roading vehicles should also avoid using E-15. E-15 won't just affect some vehicles, either; there are also economic and environmental elements to consider.