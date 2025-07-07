When Does Summer Blend Gas Start And Why Is It More Expensive?

You may have noticed that filling your tank costs a little more throughout summer than it does in winter. Of course, fluctuating gas prices might mean that no single fill-up costs the same as the last, but there is more at play here than first meets the eye. This is because gas prices will change due to which blend is being pumped out, and there are two options here: summer blends and winter blends — much in the same way that winter diesel fuel exists, too.

These different blends exist mainly due to weather stipulations. In summer, gas has an increased chance of evaporating due to higher temperatures, which is bad for air quality. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Americans are breathing cleaner air as a direct consequence of this seasonal fuel program, and there are other benefits, too. For example, the winter blend sports a higher concentration of butane, as this helps to improve a car's cold-starting performance. Furthermore, butane is inexpensive, and this higher concentration is primarily why gas is cheaper during the winter. To be precise, most estimates suggest that summer gas is up to $0.15 more per gallon than winter gas, due to an average 2% concentration of butane, in contrast to the 10% found in winter blends.