Doc Brown once told Marty McFly that they didn't need roads where they were going, and then zipped off into the future in the iconic time-traveling DeLorean. Sadly, we still live in the real world where we do indeed need roads. Scattered across the United States are thoroughfares technically classified as roads, but they require such Herculean courage that only daredevils would attempt to scale them.

First, let's establish some ground rules. A road's steepness equals the elevation change divided by horizontal distance. So, if the elevation increases 4 feet over a horizontal distance of 100 feet, the roadway grade equals 4% (expressed as a percentage). A 45-degree incline equals a 100% grade, and it's that angle where the force you can accelerate matches the force pulling you backward. If the car doesn't have the power or traction to combat that gravitational pull, it'll slide back down the hill.

To climb such a beast, a vehicle needs a tire-to-road coefficient of friction — the grip — of at least 1.0. In other words, a full "one G" of traction vertically and horizontally is needed just to keep from sliding backward. Most standard passenger cars don't have the traction, engine torque, or clearance to climb anything steeper than a 30-degree slope (a 58% grade). Even the road surface can determine whether a climb succeeds. One exception is the Mercedes G-Wagon, which can clamber up a 45-degree hill, but only under the proper conditions.