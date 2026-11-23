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Generally speaking, there are two scenarios that typically warrant a visit to your local Costco warehouse. Either there's something you specifically needed to buy in bulk like paper towels or snacks, or you have a particular problem that needs solving and want to see if Costco has a solution. Costco's product catalog can be a little eclectic at times, but the odds are good you'll find at least one product to address most concerns, even if they're as specific as wanting accessories to improve your pickup truck's bed.

While automotive products aren't as big of a focus for Costco as some other retail chains, with some products best purchased elsewhere, you can still find some nifty doodads if you know where to look. This includes protective mats and covers, modular service steps, and storage tools like crates and tie downs. Some of these products may not necessarily be intended for use in a truck bed first and foremost, but that's half the fun of shopping at Costco: buying some large product and trying to find a way to use it in your daily life, not unlike an oversized jar of peanut butter pretzels.