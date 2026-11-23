5 Accessories At Costco To Upgrade Your Truck Bed
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Generally speaking, there are two scenarios that typically warrant a visit to your local Costco warehouse. Either there's something you specifically needed to buy in bulk like paper towels or snacks, or you have a particular problem that needs solving and want to see if Costco has a solution. Costco's product catalog can be a little eclectic at times, but the odds are good you'll find at least one product to address most concerns, even if they're as specific as wanting accessories to improve your pickup truck's bed.
While automotive products aren't as big of a focus for Costco as some other retail chains, with some products best purchased elsewhere, you can still find some nifty doodads if you know where to look. This includes protective mats and covers, modular service steps, and storage tools like crates and tie downs. Some of these products may not necessarily be intended for use in a truck bed first and foremost, but that's half the fun of shopping at Costco: buying some large product and trying to find a way to use it in your daily life, not unlike an oversized jar of peanut butter pretzels.
Mohawk All Purpose Rubber Mat
The bed of a typical pickup truck usually has a modicum of built-in protection, usually in the form of a hard, ribbed floor made of plastic or a similar material. This might protect the truck from any cargo rattling around, but it won't stop that cargo from sliding to and fro, nor will it protect the floor and sides from getting scratched and marred. If you want a little extra protection, a measure like the Mohawk All Purpose Rubber Mat may be prudent.
Available at Costco for $29.99, this thick rubber mat measures in at 36 by 48 inches, which is big enough to cover the majority of a truck bed without poking out. It's not explicitly designed to be used as a truck bed mat, but rather as an all-purpose solution for things like gym floors or horse stalls. Even so, its thick, grippy surface, especially the grooved surface on the bottom, will help keep it firmly in place while your truck rocks around. It's also impact-resistant and good at dampening noises. When it's time to clean it, you can easily just pick it up and hose it down.
Bakcou Tailgate Pad
Pickup trucks are great for transporting small, personal vehicles like bicycles and e-bikes to and from your home. However, a large bicycle may need to poke out a bit from the back of the bed, and even if the bed itself is protected by a mat, you might still have tires bumping up against and scuffing the tailgate door. For an extra bit of protection on the rear, you might try the Bakcou Tailgate Pad.
This protective pad is meant to be fastened to your truck bed's tailgate, creating a softer surface ideal for transporting bicycles or similar slightly-oversized objects in your truck bed. The outer surface is made of thick, weatherproof nylon, rated to resist both regular bumps and the occasional storm, while the inner surface is covered in soft backing pads, which prevents your hanging cargo from leaving scratches and scuffs. It's secured to your tailgate via several adjustable straps, and has four built-in bike cradles to keep your bicycle or e-bike fastened to the tailgate. It is available at Costco for $119.99.
CAT Deluxe Truck and SUV Tire Service Step
Here's an annoying scenario: You need to either grab something or perform some manner of work like cleaning in your truck bed, but your target is smack in the middle of the bed and out of reach from the sides. Your only recourse is to flip open the tailgate and clumsily climb up into the bed, which is far more effort than it should really take to just grab something. If you want to get a little extra reach into your truck bed without having to actually get into it, you may want to keep a CAT Deluxe Truck and SUV Tire Service Step handy.
Available at Costco for $59.99, this folding service step is designed to be attached to any of your vehicle's tires to create a sturdy standing point. In the specific case of pickup trucks, you can stick it to one of your rear wheels to get an extra foothold for reaching into and cleaning the bed without having to get into it. It's made of heavy-duty stamped steel with a sawtooth-patterned platform for extra grip and has several locking brackets that keep it firmly folded up when not in use. Its depth and height can be adjusted in order to fit different tires and accommodate vehicles of varying heights and shapes.
Greenmade InstaCrate Grande Collapsible Storage Crate
As good as a pickup truck bed is for storing and hauling cargo, just dumping a bunch of assorted odds and ends into the bed and leaving them there long-term is going to result in things getting lost, dirty, and damaged. Not only is this less than ideal in general, but if you want to haul anything else, it's going to be sitting unprotected next to all of that dirty junk. For both organizing your bed's contents and giving them a little extra defense against the elements, you may want to invest in a few Greenmade InstaCrate Grande Collapsible Storage Crates, available in a pack of two at Costco for $29.99.
These storage crates make for an attractive organizational aid for truckers on a budget. They're made of durable BPA-free plastic with a 16-gallon capacity per crate with a hinged lid and easily-stacked structure. The major selling point is that each crate can be collapsed down into a flat panel when not in use, which makes for a handy space-saving measure if you only need to store a couple of things in your bed. Each crate also has built-in handles for easier pickup, removal, and loading.
Powerbuilt Ratchet Tie Down Set
Depending on your truck bed's particular dimensions, even if you can flush-fit a bunch of perfectly-sized crates into it, there may not be anything actually keeping them secured to the bed. All it would take is one good bump in the road, and all of your cargo goes flying. This is why you need a sturdy measure to keep your cargo tied down to your truck bed, both for your own sake and to keep any other drivers from needing to swerve around flying debris. For securing, Costco sells Powerbuilt Ratchet Tie Downs in a four-piece set for $29.99.
These 15-inch by 16-feet tie downs are made of reinforced polyester webbing with protective edges, with a working load limit of 1,100 pounds and a breaking strength of 3,300 pounds. Just tie them over your cargo, slide the ratcheting handle, and they'll keep whatever you've got stored in your truck bed nice and tight. The ends of each tie down have a steel J-hook to keep them from coming loose, while the injection-molded handle helps you to maintain your grip while ratcheting.