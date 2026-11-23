Ethernet undoubtedly offers a more reliable connection than Wi-Fi, at least for the vast majority of users, provided they have the correct setup and are using the right Ethernet cables. But like Wi-Fi, it, too, is prone to issues. Generally speaking, most Ethernet problems are easy to fix, while a few require a little more effort. One such issue that you might come across is a flashing Ethernet symbol in the taskbar on a Windows PC. This particular problem is easily fixable.

When you notice a blinking Ethernet icon in the system tray after turning on your computer, it usually means the system is trying to establish a connection. If you hover the cursor over the flashing icon, it should read "No internet access. Connecting to Ethernet." And that's generally not a problem. Windows may sometimes take 15-20 seconds to establish an Ethernet connection. So, as long as the system successfully connects to the internet and the Ethernet symbol stops flashing, there's nothing you need to do. It's also worth noting that this can happen even when a Wi-Fi connection is available. Depending on your network settings, your PC may connect to a known wireless network automatically.

However, if the Ethernet icon keeps blinking and your computer doesn't establish a wired connection, it could indicate network issues or problems with your wired setup. These include misconfigured network settings, issues with the Ethernet adapter's driver, conflicts triggered by a VPN, or something as simple as using the wrong Ethernet port or a damaged cable. Since your Windows PC doesn't really tell you what the underlying cause is, it makes sense to run a few simple checks and then proceed with the slightly more complex solutions.