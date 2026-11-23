Given the unreliable cost of gas these days, electric vehicles sound like a viable alternative. However, the true cost of owning an EV is rarely what you see on the sticker. Yes, you need to spend a lot of money to charge an electric car, but there's also insurance and registration fees that take the place of the money you would spend on gas taxes. And Tesla's latest vehicle goes even one step further, locking its autonomy behind a subscription fee, blurring the line between a car and a paid AI service like ChatGPT.

In November 2026, Tesla opened the order page for its upcoming Cybercab. Since it is by invite only, few people can check out the vehicle. However, the tech influencer Marques Brownlee managed to get in and noticed that each purchase requires a non-negotiable $299 subscription. This subscription is "required to operate" the vehicle, which presumably means it is similar if not identical to existing self-driving Tesla subscriptions. But unlike those, the Cybercab doesn't have a steering wheel you can use if you want to cancel.

The subscription fee is only the cherry on top of numerous decisions that make the prospect of owning a Cybercab sound prohibitive. Yes, the car itself only costs $29,990 — vehicles such as the popular-yet-problematic Tesla Model Y start at $39,990 — but it also has an odd delivery method. The order page claims the Cybercab will start rolling out in December of 2026 and only ship to Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth. Those are five of the cities that currently home to existing Robotaxi fleets. However, that still leaves the other cities with Robotaxis (Miami, Orlando, and Tampa) high and dry, and that's to say nothing of everybody who wants a Cybercab but lives outside of Texas or Florida.