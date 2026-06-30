How Much Does It Cost To Charge An Electric Car & What Factors Affect The Price?

Working out how much it would cost to fuel your vehicle used to be fairly simple. All you need is a price per gallon, a reasonable idea of the fuel tank capacity, and how much fuel is needed to fill it. Armed with this information, you just apply a little mental dexterity, and you'll know how much it costs.

While the same basic principles can be applied to EVs, there are other factors to consider. Starting with the most obvious, the size of the battery plays a major role in how much it's going to cost you. Just like filling up a larger fuel tank will cost more, charging a bigger battery be more expensive. Similarly, the charge state also matters. In the same way that filling up an empty fuel tank costs more, so too will charging a depleted battery.

Now things begin to get a bit more complicated. The cost of electricity can vary dramatically across the United States. However, for a baseline figure, we can use the average price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) as supplied by the US Energy Information Administration – 18.83 cents per kWh. The average battery capacity for EVs is about 73 kWh. "Plugging" these figures in, we find the average cost of an 80% charge (at home) is about $11. We use 80% as opposed to 100% because proper EV battery maintenance should avoid a 100% charge.

Home charging is generally accepted as being the cheapest, and is often done overnight when special rates can be available.