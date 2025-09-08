The Top 5 Accessories Every EV Owner Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure remain the biggest hurdles for mass BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) adoption. Ask EV owners, though, and they seem to be very happy with their purchase. According to a 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study, only 12% are likely to replace their EV with a gas car. Moreover, 94% of current owners will consider buying an EV again.

In other words, owning an EV is not as scary as most people think. The infrastructure is growing, and EVs become more capable every passing year. Still, your EV life can be significantly improved by adding some accessories to your vehicle. That's true for any vehicle, so we'll focus mostly on EV-specific accessories here and exclude these useful gadgets for regular cars and EVs.

With these five accessories, we want to tackle the range anxiety and charging woes EV owners experience. In other words, they will make your EV ownership much smoother.