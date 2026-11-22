If you're among the many homeowners who have set up a DIY workshop in your own garage, basement, or shed, it's likely that you're dealing with many of the same issues as, well, every other DIYer who's taken that approach. High on the list are things like not enough access to power and an overall lack of lighting, but it's a safe bet that a general lack of space is a recurring problem for one and all as well.

Thankfully, we are living in an age when most of those problems have attainable solutions by way of things like portable power stations and workshop lighting sets. Space-saving methods such as storage chests, folding tables, and wall-hanging shelving can go a long way in creating extra space. So too can compact versions of certain tools that have been known to claim more than their fair share of space in any small workshop.

Indeed, most of the major market power tool makers now offer a full range of such tools that any small space worker might find a welcome salve to their cramped quarters. Some of the so-called second-tier manufacturers do as well, including many of the brands that now fall under the ownership umbrella of Harbor Freight Tools. Here's a look at a handful of items currently available through Harbor Freight that could go a long way in loosening up the spatial restraints in your pint-sized workshop.