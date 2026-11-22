5 Compact Harbor Freight Tools That Are Ideal For A Small Workshop
If you're among the many homeowners who have set up a DIY workshop in your own garage, basement, or shed, it's likely that you're dealing with many of the same issues as, well, every other DIYer who's taken that approach. High on the list are things like not enough access to power and an overall lack of lighting, but it's a safe bet that a general lack of space is a recurring problem for one and all as well.
Thankfully, we are living in an age when most of those problems have attainable solutions by way of things like portable power stations and workshop lighting sets. Space-saving methods such as storage chests, folding tables, and wall-hanging shelving can go a long way in creating extra space. So too can compact versions of certain tools that have been known to claim more than their fair share of space in any small workshop.
Indeed, most of the major market power tool makers now offer a full range of such tools that any small space worker might find a welcome salve to their cramped quarters. Some of the so-called second-tier manufacturers do as well, including many of the brands that now fall under the ownership umbrella of Harbor Freight Tools. Here's a look at a handful of items currently available through Harbor Freight that could go a long way in loosening up the spatial restraints in your pint-sized workshop.
U.S. General Miniature Steel Toolbox
In general, high-end storage chests and boxes are an ideal way for folks working in small spaces to keep them tidy and, in some cases, free up a significant amount of workspace. However, at times, those storage chests and cases can become part of the problem, as they tend to eat up a fair amount of real estate themselves.
While many small-space workshop folks will likely still need some sort of larger tool box for their gear, you can save some space for smaller tool overflow with compact chests like this miniature model from Harbor Freight Tools' in-house U.S. General brand. At the very least, the box could be a useful way to wrangle objects like pens and markers or nuts and bolts.
Those are just a few of the things real-world shoppers have stored in the miniature U.S. General tool box. Those who've tried it almost universally praise it to the tune of a 4.9-star user rating based on more than 5,600 user reviews. Storage capacity is another point of praise for the tool box, with U.S. General claiming it can hold up to 5 pounds per drawer, which is impressive for a chest that measures in at 6 inches long, 6 inches high, and 11 inches wide. Perhaps best of all, this small space storage solution will cost you just $16.99 and is available in seven different colors.
Cen-Tech 12V Deluxe Battery Maintainer and Float Charger
Once you've downsized some of your storage solutions, it's time to start thinking about doing the same with the gear you are looking to stow away in your garage or basement workshop. On the list of things that could take up less space in your garage are the jump starter and battery maintainer you use for your car or motorcycle.
Even smaller jump starters from the market's major brands can take up more real estate in your workshop than you might like. If you're looking to save some space, you could simply switch over to a battery maintainer that does not require the boxy design that many battery jumpers tend to use. To that end, we present to you Cen-Tech's 12V Battery Maintainer and Charger, a device that requires little more than cord storage space and a standard power outlet to charge your vehicle's battery.
The primary drawback is, of course, that this device does not function without said outlet, so you may be restricted to using it solely in a garage setting. If you're only looking to use it in that capacity, however, users agree it's a great option, rating the Cen-Tech at 4.7 stars and claiming it's useful for maintaining a charge on everything from boat batteries to backup battery options that don't often get pressed into action. They agree it works especially well for keeping motorcycle batteries charged and ready for action too. At $22.99, it's also a cost-effective way to do so.
Central Machinery 17 -inch Mini Magnetic Sweeper
Keeping a garage or workshop space tidy is pretty much a never-ending affair. While many garage dwellers spend their time battling dirt, dust, oils, and grease, things like nuts, bolts, washers, and screws can be just as common a cleaning nuisance in those spaces. And when it comes to nails, your car tires may thank you for ensuring those metal bits are cleaned up with a quickness.
You could, of course, simply bite the bullet and go old school by picking those items up one by one, or even just use the same broom and dustpan combo you use for other messes. Smart shop owners might also consider investing in a magnetic sweeper, which is a sort of rolling, brushless broom that is highly magnetized to pick up any metal bits below whenever you roll over them. If you're worried that such a tool could take up a little more space in your work area than you'd prefer, this Mini Magnetic Sweeper from Central Machinery is designed specifically to limit that problem.
End to end, the magnetized bar measures just 17 inches, meaning it should tuck easily away into a corner or storage closet when not in use. Harbor Freight is also selling it for just $13.99, so it's a budget-friendly option for folks who work with metal bits that often end up on the floor. The sweeper is well-rated by users at 4.5 stars too, with most praising it for its effectiveness, even as others noted a potential quality control issue with the handle.
Hercules 8-1/4 in. Compact Table Saw
Certain items in a workshop will likely never fit into any space-saving categories. High on that list are certain styles of cutting tools, like the good, old-fashioned table saw. Their large work surfaces can take up quite a bit of space in a small workshop. They also aren't particularly easy to move or store away when you aren't using them.
Those factors are not likely to change either, as table saws are, in essence, heavy-duty machines that require a heavy-duty setup. Despite that fact, you may still be able to find a properly downsized version of the tool if you're looking to bring one into your small-space workshop or are shopping for a table saw that you can easily transport to a work site. Harbor Freight offers such a tool in the Hercules Compact Table Saw, which the retailer is selling for $289.99.
For that price, you get a tool that currently has a 4.9-star user rating. While that number is based on just under 20 reviews at the time of writing, all but one of them are 5-star, with users praising the 15-amp, 8 1/4-inch saw as much for its power and performance as for its price point, particularly in a package that is transportable and takes up less space in a shop. As for the power, the corded, pro-grade tool can produce up to 5,800 RPM, while its rack-and-pinion fence setup helps ensure cutting accuracy.
Bauer 20V/120V Cordless Dual-Power Fan
For many workshops, a fan can be as essential an addition as any tool you might find being sold through Harbor Freight's online outlet or its brick-and-mortar stores. Fans can be particularly useful as well, helping to keep you cool in air conditioner-less spaces where an HVAC install is not one of the projects on your workshop upgrade agenda and providing airflow while you're working.
Box-style fans or large standing options may be a good fit for larger workshops and garages, but for most DIY workshops, smaller is almost always better. If you can go smaller without sacrificing power, all the better. Enter Bauer's 20V Dual Power Fan, a 9-inch x 10 5/8-inch x 12 1/2-inch breeze machine packing 20V power via a lithium-ion battery that can also be powered by a 120V extension cord. The bad news is that neither of those items is included in the price of the fan. The good news is that the fan itself only costs $24.99 and has been given a 4.7-star rating by users.
The dual power design is a big point of praise for the tool, with users also appreciating its durable build and, of course, its airflow capabilities. The fan can produce up to 250 CFM and 12 mph of airflow on its high setting. It's easy to transport, has a 180-degree adjustable head, and is designed to stand on its base or hang from a built-in hook for additional versatility. It's also got mounting holes if you prefer a stationary setup.