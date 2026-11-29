Rheem is one of the largest and most popular makers of air conditioning units for both home and commercial use, and it's been around for a long time. The company was founded in 1925 by the Rheem brothers, making it over 100 years old. It got its start making steel drums for the oil industry before transitioning to the world of air conditioning. Today, Rheem is no longer family- or American-owned, but it's still headquartered and manufactures products in the United States.

Rheem-branded air conditioning units have been popular over the decades, and chances are you've come across one in your lifetime. Throughout its history, the company has managed to find itself ranked among the best major air conditioner brands on the market, having made and continuing to make different types of air conditioners for specific needs.

And as the company has grown over the decades, it has acquired a number of other brands, many of which also make air conditioning units. Some of these brands might be foreign to the average person, while others have their own rich history and presence within the North American market.