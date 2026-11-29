4 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Rheem
Rheem is one of the largest and most popular makers of air conditioning units for both home and commercial use, and it's been around for a long time. The company was founded in 1925 by the Rheem brothers, making it over 100 years old. It got its start making steel drums for the oil industry before transitioning to the world of air conditioning. Today, Rheem is no longer family- or American-owned, but it's still headquartered and manufactures products in the United States.
Rheem-branded air conditioning units have been popular over the decades, and chances are you've come across one in your lifetime. Throughout its history, the company has managed to find itself ranked among the best major air conditioner brands on the market, having made and continuing to make different types of air conditioners for specific needs.
And as the company has grown over the decades, it has acquired a number of other brands, many of which also make air conditioning units. Some of these brands might be foreign to the average person, while others have their own rich history and presence within the North American market.
Ruud
For its part, Ruud has a history even longer and richer than Rheem. Founded by Edwin Ruud in 1897 after earning a patent on his coiled-tube automatic water heater, the company became a pioneer in the space. Rheem eventually acquired it in 1960 and continues to produce branded water heaters to this day.
Along the way, Ruud would move into large-scale air conditioners for home and commercial use. This means you won't find the company making portable units like the Dreo AC516S Smart Air Conditioner or those incredibly energy-efficient window-mounted air conditioner units. Instead, it focuses on larger, outdoor, full-home and commercial units. These include its Endeavor line of air conditioners, many of which can be found on homes all across the country.
In a YouTube Short, Brighter Home Services says Rheem and Ruud are essentially the same in terms of quality. When it comes to air conditioning, both offer the same Endeavor line of home air conditioners, most likely coming off the very same production line. This looks like a case of two brands selling very similar products, making both names largely interchangeable when it comes to the equipment itself.
Friedrich
Friedrich is unique on this list in terms of acquisition, having only been picked up by Rheem in 2021. The company is best known for its higher-end air conditioning units, with a focus on window and portable models. Rheem and its other sub-brands are not well known in this segment, but the acquisition helped the company gain a wider reach with home and apartment renters and owners, as well as in locations that may not need central air and heating.
Friedrich also manufactures ductless split systems, dehumidifiers, and more. Post-acquisition, Friedrich also now offers the Endeavor line of air conditioners. This seems to be a common move by Rheem, injecting their Endeavor line into an acquired brand, something that we'll see with other companies later on the list.
Friedrich has been around for a long time. The company formed in San Antonio, Texas, in 1883, with a primary focus on furniture-making. It would eventually move into refrigeration before diving headfirst into the new world of air conditioning in the 1950s. So, while you're more likely to see Friedrich on a window air conditioner, you may soon see the name on your future home unit.
Sure Comfort
Sure Comfort is another maker of residential and commercial heating and cooling options. Owned by Rheem, Sure Comfort is one of its sub-brands that sells similar products. The company is known for its Vantix line of air conditioners, but these units seem to be manufactured under different brand names. Russell, another sub-brand of Rheem, also sells the exact same Vantix line of home and commercial air conditioners. Both Sure Comfort and Russell share the same business address, with Rheem acquiring Russell in 2013.
All of these companies merging and buying each other out can get a bit confusing, especially when they sell the exact same products. But this is fairly common with corporations using well-known regional names for the same brand, with only minor product line differences. Think along the lines of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's in fast food, or what McCormick's and Schilling did for a time with spices.
WeatherKing
WeatherKing has its own long history, alongside a number of acquisitions by other companies since its creation. In 1988, Rheem stepped up to the plate and purchased the WeatherKing name from Addison Products Company. Today, WeatherKing makes a number of heating and cooling products, including its current Versus line of residential air conditioners.
The WeatherKing brand has become known over the years for being a more budget-friendly option than more premium brands. The WeatherKing name might also be more regional, with several users and contractors online saying they have never seen them in their area. In terms of quality, users online have noted that the only difference they see between WeatherKing and other Rheem brands comes down to the warranty.
Still, there are experts online who would caution users trying to save some money when choosing WeatherKing. According to the YouTube channel Yarbrough & Sons Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, WeatherKing's support system is lacking when parts fail. It's essential that technicians are able to easily get support and parts, something that can often be hard to do with lower-tier/budget brands like WeatherKing. This means you'll save money upfront, but could pay more on the backend when service time comes along.