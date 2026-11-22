The Toyota Prius has long been one of the most recognizable names in the hybrid car market. At one point, the Prius was one of the few hybrid models on offer. Fast forward to now, and there are plenty of hybrids on the market, and the electrification wave doesn't seem to slow down — even Honda is considering ditching gas for a hybrid powertrain on the CR-V. Despite the existence of solid alternatives, the Prius is still considered one of the most reliable plug-in hybrids on the market.

Edmunds reviewed the 2026 Prius and gave it a solid rating of 7.5 out of 10, with the model's fuel efficiency, in-cabin tech, and driving experience being the major selling points. Consumer Reports (CR) also reviewed the 2026 Prius and gave it a strong score overall, which was enough to earn the site's CR Recommended badge. While the Toyota Prius is a strong option for those shopping for a plug-in hybrid, it's not automatically the best of the best on the market thanks to the existence of other alternatives.

And if you need models with better ratings, some competing plug-in hybrids have outperformed the Prius in testing. Using the base ratings for the 2026 Toyota Prius from CR and Edmunds, we've identified four plug-in hybrid vehicles that have earned better scores.