4 Plug-In Hybrids With Better Ratings Than The Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius has long been one of the most recognizable names in the hybrid car market. At one point, the Prius was one of the few hybrid models on offer. Fast forward to now, and there are plenty of hybrids on the market, and the electrification wave doesn't seem to slow down — even Honda is considering ditching gas for a hybrid powertrain on the CR-V. Despite the existence of solid alternatives, the Prius is still considered one of the most reliable plug-in hybrids on the market.
Edmunds reviewed the 2026 Prius and gave it a solid rating of 7.5 out of 10, with the model's fuel efficiency, in-cabin tech, and driving experience being the major selling points. Consumer Reports (CR) also reviewed the 2026 Prius and gave it a strong score overall, which was enough to earn the site's CR Recommended badge. While the Toyota Prius is a strong option for those shopping for a plug-in hybrid, it's not automatically the best of the best on the market thanks to the existence of other alternatives.
And if you need models with better ratings, some competing plug-in hybrids have outperformed the Prius in testing. Using the base ratings for the 2026 Toyota Prius from CR and Edmunds, we've identified four plug-in hybrid vehicles that have earned better scores.
2026 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid
The hybrid BMW X5 is one of the highest-ranked models in CR's ratings in the plug-in hybrid category. This BMW has not only received an excellent overall score, but it also ranks as the top recommended model in CR's list of the best plug-in hybrid luxury SUVs. Like the Prius PHEV, the BMW X5 has also earned the site's CR Recommended badge; however, it received a higher rating overall than Toyota's model. One of the key highlights of the BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid is its road test score, which means it's an excellent performer when you're behind the wheel.
Edmunds experts also tested both models, although it was pretty tight between the two. In the end, both the Prius and the X5 earned a similar overall score of 7.5 out of 10. Obviously, the Prius and X5 are different types of cars, with the latter more geared toward users who prefer a high-riding family hauler. The X5's PHEV trim level, the xDrive50e, is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six engine complemented by a single electric motor producing a net output of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
The hybrid system is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is offered as standard. The PHEV X5 offers an electric-only range of up to 38 miles according to the EPA and a combined fuel economy of up to 60 MPGe. It has a starting sticker price of $77,450, inclusive of a $1,450 destination charge.
2026 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
Hyundai's compact Tucson plug-in hybrid SUV has also earned better ratings than the Prius. It outperformed its Toyota counterpart according to experts at both Edmunds and CR. Starting with Edmunds, the team's experts gave the Tucson an overall score of 8.0 out of 10, 0.5 points higher than the Toyota Prius, ranking it second overall in the small plug-in hybrid SUV list. And in CR's testing, the 2026 Tucson PHEV beats the Prius but only by a tiny margin.
The plug-in 2026 Hyundai Tucson is powered by a hybrid powertrain made up of a 178-hp 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a single electric motor producing 97 hp and 224 lb-ft of torque. Combined, the hybrid system produces a net output of 268 ponies and 271 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid is combined with a six-speed automatic and comes in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The EPA has rated the Tucson with fuel economy of 35 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined and reckons the model can travel up to 32 miles on electric power only.
Only two grades are available for the Tucson PHEV: SEL and Limited. They share most of the same features, including the powertrain, but the Limited offers extra creature comforts to justify a higher price tag. The SEL starts at $42,325, while the Limited starts at $50,550 once you include the $1,650 destination charge.
2026 Toyota RAV4
One of Toyota's most successful models, the RAV4 first received the plug-in hybrid treatment for the 2021 model year. The 2026 RAV4 PHEV is a strong contender for the crown of the best plug-in hybrids on the market with an excellent score in Edmunds testing. The team has already run the 2026 RAV4 PHEV through its rigorous testing process and gave it a rating of 8.1 out of 10. Compared to the Prius PHEV, the RAV4 is a better car overall, thanks to its 0.6-point advantage in Edmunds review.
Additionally, the site's experts have named the RAV4 the best small plug-in hybrid SUV as of this article's writing, though CR has yet to rate the 2026 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. This means we didn't have the numbers from the site for comparison. The 2026 RAV4 PHEV uses Toyota's sixth-generation plug-in hybrid system, which is paired with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Together, the powertrain produces 324 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque.
For recharging, all RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid grades offer a 120V and 240V cable that can be used for home charging. This model also comes with Toyota's suite of driver-assistance features, which includes pre-collision detection, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams, to name a few. The 2026 RAV4 PHEV starts at $43,095, with the $1,595 destination charge included.
2026 Lexus RX Plug-in Hybrid
This is yet another model that outperformed the plug-in Prius. The 26MY Lexus RX Plug-in Hybrid received an overall score of 7.5 out of 10 in Edmunds' review, which is very good. That's the same score as what the plug-in Prius scored in the site's test. However, the Lexus RX performed better than the Prius in CR's independent testing, thus giving it a leg up over the Toyota.
Like some vehicles we've discussed, it has earned the site's CR Recommended label because of its solid score. The plug-in hybrid Lexus RX 450h+ uses a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors (one on the rear and another on the front) that combine efforts to push 304 hp. The hybrid powertrain is matched to a CVT, and the EPA estimates an electric-only range of up to 38 miles.
The 2026 model uses a J1772 (Type 1) socket for charging the battery, and Lexus ships the vehicle with a dual-voltage charger that supports both 120V and 240V outlets. The RX 450h+ is available in two grades (Premium and Luxury), and both come with all-wheel drive as standard. Premium starts at $66,780, while Luxury starts at $73,410. Both prices include a mandatory $1,550 delivery, processing, and handling fee. It's a bit expensive compared to some models on this list and even the Prius, but it's a perfect choice if you want a luxurious plug-in hybrid car.