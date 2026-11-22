Briggs & Stratton is perhaps best known for its lawnmower and outdoor equipment products across multiple brands under its umbrella, including Ferris Commercial Mowers, Simplicity and Snapper. But as is the case with many modern technology brands, and already evidenced by its mower properties, there are actually quite a few subsidiaries in its lineup beyond yard-based machines and tools. Overall, Briggs & Stratton is now owned by an investment firm called KPS Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in New York, that has continued to expand its influence. Where exactly does that influence reach, as in what other companies does Briggs & Stratton manage?

You probably won't be surprised to learn that many of its additional brands are either hardware or technology adjacent, meaning they all fall under similar categories. That might include industrial or commercial engines and machinery, power products like generators, or light and power equipment, whether for commercial or residential applications. Briggs & Stratton is the "world's largest producer" of engines for outdoor power equipment, after all. It even makes engines and components for brands like Craftsman. That said, here are some of the other notable brands that B&G actually owns.