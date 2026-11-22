4 Non-Lawn Mower Brands Owned By Briggs & Stratton (And What They Make)
Briggs & Stratton is perhaps best known for its lawnmower and outdoor equipment products across multiple brands under its umbrella, including Ferris Commercial Mowers, Simplicity and Snapper. But as is the case with many modern technology brands, and already evidenced by its mower properties, there are actually quite a few subsidiaries in its lineup beyond yard-based machines and tools. Overall, Briggs & Stratton is now owned by an investment firm called KPS Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in New York, that has continued to expand its influence. Where exactly does that influence reach, as in what other companies does Briggs & Stratton manage?
You probably won't be surprised to learn that many of its additional brands are either hardware or technology adjacent, meaning they all fall under similar categories. That might include industrial or commercial engines and machinery, power products like generators, or light and power equipment, whether for commercial or residential applications. Briggs & Stratton is the "world's largest producer" of engines for outdoor power equipment, after all. It even makes engines and components for brands like Craftsman. That said, here are some of the other notable brands that B&G actually owns.
Billy Goat
Another outdoor machine and hardware provider, Billy Goat specializes in tools outside the conventional mowing spectrum. It manufacturers and sells systems like walk behind blowers, stand on blowers, outdoor lawn and leaf vacuums, sod cutters, aerators, and more. Many of the products fall into the outdoor cleanup category, and they're suitable for both residential and commercial use, including agriculture projects.
Based out of Kansas City, Missouri, Billy Goat was founded in 1967, but originally as a subsidiary of another company named Clipper Manufacturing. Eventually, it went independent in 1969 until it was bought by Briggs & Stratton in 2015. Ever since, Billy Goat has been under the Briggs & Stratton group while still building productivity-focused outdoor cleanup solutions.
In October, 2025, Billy Goat announced, alongside Briggs & Stratton, that it would be moving its current manufacturing operations to a "next-gen" plant located in New York. The facility incorporates new strategies and solutions to "increase capacity and efficiency" and "accelerate the delivery of [its] products" globally.
Vanguard Power
As the name suggests, Vanguard Power delivers commercial power products, motors, and other innovations. It's not really a company you'll be shopping with if you're the average consumer, but if you own a farm, large property, or manage commercial machinery you might rub elbows with it. In the power category, for instance, it makes Lithium-ion battery packs and chargers. But it also serves vertical and horizontal shaft commercial engines — the two main types of shaft engines for machinery and heavy-duty equipment.
The large commercial batteries are particularly interesting, allowing for teams and construction crews to supply power at remote sites with zero emissions and relatively easy installations. There are a range of battery sizes starting around 1.5 kilowatt-hours up to 7 kilowatt-hours, all made with rugged designs. According to Vanguard, it also partners with many OEMs to supply its engines, parts, and power solutions.
The company claims it has been in commercial power for more than 35 years, and upwards of 110 years in power applications. The company was always owned by Briggs & Stratton and has been an offshoot since the late '80s, when B&G first introduced the Vanguard commercial engine line.
Branco (Companhia Caetano Branco)
Back in 2012, Briggs & Stratton acquired the Brazil-based brand Branco, or Companhia Caetano Branco. It is also power equipment adjacent, serving the broader market with light power equipment hardware like gasoline and diesel engines. The brand has been around since the late 1930's, making a name for itself in industrial and commercial hardware circles, namely thanks to its construction equipment offerings. The first Branco engine was manufactured in 1952 with expansions into other production areas later.
The goal at the time of the acquisition was to expand B&G's operations into new regions or areas of the world, in this case, it wanted to enter into South America and Brazil markets. Branco's strong distribution network in Brazil has served B&G's overarching strategy well, leading to what it referred to at the time as "aggressive infrastructure" expansions, and "higher growth opportunities."
There are actually numerous brands under the Branco name, including Branco Elite — which emphasizes performance-based products — and Branco Casa & Jardim, the arm that focuses on agricultural equipment.
Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions
While the Briggs & Stratton part of the name is on the nose, the real highlight here is that the company has a smaller subsidiary to offer power and energy solutions, like battery storage, power standby options, and generators. Unlike Vanguard Power, these solutions are tailored for consumers, homeowners, and small business owners. Though, it appears B&G Energy Solutions also serves commercial customers.
Imagine home standby generators to keep the power going when there's a major outage in your area, or battery storage solutions to keep power and operations going when your business loses power. Either way, tapping into its 115 plus years of experience, to advance and offer a wide variety of innovative power technologies, Brigg's & Stratton's energy arm is worth talking about separately from its main operations, and that's precisely why it gets a call out here.
In 2021, B&G acquired SimpliPhi Power, and the company's battery backup solutions carry the same name. Interestingly, in 1998, Generac, the power generator brand, sold a single line of its portable products to the Beacon Group, which then sold to B&G in 2001. That means certain Generac products are produced by Briggs & Stratton.