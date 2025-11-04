Who Makes Craftsman Lawn Mower Engines And Where Are They Built?

If you are in the market to purchase home improvement tools, you know, things ranging from power tools, hand tools, and storage systems to outdoor home products like lawn mowers and leaf blowers, one of the brands you may have at the top of your list is Craftsman. In business since 1927 and selling lawn mowers since 1934, Craftsman is one of the oldest and highest-rated lawn mower brands available. Until 2017, Craftsman was owned by retail giant Sears. In 2017, Sears sold Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker, which has been operating the brand since then.

Under the ownership of Stanley Black & Decker, at least some of the Craftsman and Cub Cadet-branded lawn mowers are manufactured at a facility in Tennessee. The company does, however, indicate that "global materials" are used in this process, hinting at the possibility of Craftsman lawn mowers using parts from various overseas vendors, quite similar to how only some of Craftsman's tools are still made in the U.S.

Today Craftsman sells a wide variety of lawn mower models, and aside from a few battery-powered models, the majority of Craftsman's lawn mower models use gasoline engines. These gasoline-powered models come in various engine capacities and power output options, but have you ever wondered who makes these engines for Craftsman, and where they source them? As it turns out, there is no single vendor that Craftsman relies on for lawn mower engines. In fact, depending on the model you end up buying, these engines could be made by companies ranging from Briggs & Stratton and Kohler to Kawasaki.