3 Lawn Mower Brands Owned By Briggs & Stratton
Wisconsin-based power equipment brand Briggs & Stratton is notable for its series of engines and generators. The company dates back over a century at this point, not to mention its global reach across every continent except Antarctica. But Briggs & Stratton has more to its name than just replacement lawn mower engines. It also has a portfolio of other outdoor power equipment brands, including a few notable lawn mower brands.
Ferris, Simplicity, and Snapper mowers span both commercial and residential markets. Although all three existed under the same corporate umbrella for nearly twenty years, each has a distinct history and product line. Below, we'll highlight what you need to know about each of the three brands as well as what makes them unique. Understanding these differences can give you a great place to start when researching a new lawn mower for yourself or your business.
Ferris Commercial Mowers
Of these three mower brands in the Briggs & Stratton portfolio, Ferris is the one with the most emphasis on professional turf care. While you could certainly use a Simplicity or Snapper mower for a pro job, those two aren't explicitly made to be used as such. Ferris, on the other hand, is. Its lineup includes commercial zero-turn mowers, stand-on models, walk-behind machines, and even remote-controlled mowers. Ferris also has equipment for debris removal and turf maintenance, which are important parts of a lawn care business. It remains one of the brands professionals turn to most.
Oddly enough, Ferris began in 1909 as the Uebler Milking Machine Company. It didn't enter commercial lawn mower manufacturing until 1986. The following year, Ferris introduced a patented hydrostatic-drive walk-behind mower. At the time, it was innovative enough to earn Ferris an award from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute. A decade later, the company introduced a four-wheel independent suspension system for riding mowers. Briggs & Stratton acquired the brand (as well as its sister company Simplicity) in 2004.
Simplicity Residential Mowers
If Ferris is for commercial jobs, sister brand Simplicity is the one for residential tasks. That's been their relationship since even before the Briggs & Stratton purchase in 2004. Simplicity's former parent company, Simplicity Manufacturing, bought out Ferris in 1999 and retained ownership for the next five years until both fell under Briggs & Stratton ownership in 2004.
And though it might not be as independent as it once was, it doesn't change the fact that the Simplicity name is part of lawn mowing history. Since its founding in 1922, Simplicity's mowers effectively helped popularize mechanized residential lawn care in the US. Over 20 years since selling to Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity's mowers continue to be exactly what the name suggested: easy, consistent lawn care machines that don't come with a ton of bells and whistles. Its lineup includes basic lawn tractors, zero-turn mowers, and electric ride-on mowers. These three are enough to cover yards both big and small within the residential market.
Snapper Residential Lawn Care
Snapper was actually part of the exact same Simplicity Manufacturing deal that brought Ferris and Simplicity under Briggs & Stratton ownership. Regardless, it still has a long and illustrious history of its own. The lawn mower brand traces its origins back to 1951, exactly 75 years ago. Back then, its signature red mowers helped give the brand the identity it continues to hold onto even under new ownership.
Because Simplicity had purchased Snapper in 2002, Briggs & Stratton acquired Snapper alongside the other guys in 2004. Since then, Snapper has broadened its product line to include riding lawn mowers and zero-turn models. Snapper's portfolio also includes portable generators and gas-powered pressure washers, all powered by Briggs & Stratton engines. It's a nice middle ground between the professional power of Ferris and the ease of Simplicity. And though Briggs & Stratton discontinued Snapper alongside Simplicity in the U.S. in September 2023, it's still for sale outside the U.S. (alongside Ferris and Simplicity).