3 Lawn Mower Brands Owned By Briggs & Stratton

Wisconsin-based power equipment brand Briggs & Stratton is notable for its series of engines and generators. The company dates back over a century at this point, not to mention its global reach across every continent except Antarctica. But Briggs & Stratton has more to its name than just replacement lawn mower engines. It also has a portfolio of other outdoor power equipment brands, including a few notable lawn mower brands.

Ferris, Simplicity, and Snapper mowers span both commercial and residential markets. Although all three existed under the same corporate umbrella for nearly twenty years, each has a distinct history and product line. Below, we'll highlight what you need to know about each of the three brands as well as what makes them unique. Understanding these differences can give you a great place to start when researching a new lawn mower for yourself or your business.