Today's automotive climate is saturated with trucks of all shapes and sizes. From compact crossovers like the Tesla Model Y to massive behemoths like the GMC Hummer, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to family haulers, and pickup trucks are no exception, either. Let's be honest, the majority of pickups sold today are used for more suburban tasks, but sometimes you still need to haul something like oversized wood, some bicycles, loose dirt, whatever else. That's where the Ford Maverick comes in, with its diminutive but still somewhat capable 4.5-foot bed length. Quite small, no? Wait until you see what the Hyundai Santa Cruz is packing.

That's because the Santa Cruz has the shortest production truck bed available in North America as of 2026, a substantial 6 inches shorter than the Ford's at 4 feet long. To put that into context, the overall length of the Hyundai is 16 feet 3.7 inches long, with the bed only accounting for around 23 percent of that length. The rest is taken up by the cabin and engine bay. By contrast, an early-2000s Toyota Tacoma, a shorter and narrower truck overall, has a 6-foot 2.5-inch bed.

So yeah, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is, quite honestly, just a compact crossover with no roof over the cargo bay — the Hyundai Tucson, specifically. Not that that's a bad thing — the Tucson got a recent makeover, for one. And as anyone who drives in the city knows, it's not how long it is; it's how maneuverable it is. Yes, there are plenty of uses even for a truck with a bed this small; let's discuss some of them.