Not The Ford Maverick: This 2026 Pickup Has The Shortest Truck Bed
Today's automotive climate is saturated with trucks of all shapes and sizes. From compact crossovers like the Tesla Model Y to massive behemoths like the GMC Hummer, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to family haulers, and pickup trucks are no exception, either. Let's be honest, the majority of pickups sold today are used for more suburban tasks, but sometimes you still need to haul something like oversized wood, some bicycles, loose dirt, whatever else. That's where the Ford Maverick comes in, with its diminutive but still somewhat capable 4.5-foot bed length. Quite small, no? Wait until you see what the Hyundai Santa Cruz is packing.
That's because the Santa Cruz has the shortest production truck bed available in North America as of 2026, a substantial 6 inches shorter than the Ford's at 4 feet long. To put that into context, the overall length of the Hyundai is 16 feet 3.7 inches long, with the bed only accounting for around 23 percent of that length. The rest is taken up by the cabin and engine bay. By contrast, an early-2000s Toyota Tacoma, a shorter and narrower truck overall, has a 6-foot 2.5-inch bed.
So yeah, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is, quite honestly, just a compact crossover with no roof over the cargo bay — the Hyundai Tucson, specifically. Not that that's a bad thing — the Tucson got a recent makeover, for one. And as anyone who drives in the city knows, it's not how long it is; it's how maneuverable it is. Yes, there are plenty of uses even for a truck with a bed this small; let's discuss some of them.
What is the Hyundai Santa Cruz?
Given that the Santa Cruz is just a pickup variant of the Tucson, most of the parts are totally interchangeable. The base model is actually extremely inexpensive by pickup truck standards, starting at $31,350 MSRP plus dealer fees and stuff. Even the top-trim XRT is a respectable $42,950 MSRP, not bad considering it boasts a substantial engine upgrade. Normally, the Santa Cruz gets your average crossover engine, a 191-hp inline-four. But the XRT adds a turbo in the mix, boosting the power to a solid 281 hp, quite a lot considering it's not exactly the most well-known performance car.
That said, a spritely engine coupled with a short wheelbase does make a good sleeper for the more performance-oriented among us. And for more practical people, it delivers a solid 311 lb-ft of torque, giving it a 5,000-pound towing capacity, which it'll need considering the average pre-pubescent early teenager can't lie down flat in the bed. Is it as capable as a full-size truck? Absolutely not, but it's relatively inexpensive and still delivers decent performance for what it is, even outranking the Maverick in J.D. Power's ratings.
Ultimately, that's what the Santa Cruz is about. It's a truck for people who don't need to do much big-truck stuff. It'll never tow a motorhome, but it can tow a couple of ATVs or a car on a trailer. However, the main downside is that it has less interior space than the Maverick while also having a higher percentage of real estate dedicated to the cabin, owing to its shorter wheelbase and more rounded, crossover-derived proportions.
What use does it serve?
The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the closest thing the United States has to an Australian ute; it's fundamentally a car with a pickup bed. So, like a ute, a Santa Cruz will feel familiar to anyone used to driving a car, and its short wheelbase makes it ideal for inner-city work. Okay, it can't haul standard 6-foot planks without putting the tailgate down, but it'll haul muddy bicycles or some oddly-shaped furniture just fine. As will an F-150, of course, but an F-150 isn't exactly fun to parallel park.
That's the gist of this car — it fills a specific niche, but doesn't do anything else particularly well. Hauling a family of five means putting groceries in the bed, which you'll need a cover for to keep them from being exposed to the elements. And hauling anything larger than four feet requires one to rent a more purpose-built truck. It doesn't have the bed length of a ute because, sadly, single-cab pickup trucks have almost disappeared from American roads. But that doesn't make it a bad car, either.
Oddball trucks like these have their fanbases and unique quirks. The Subaru Baja wasn't exactly popular in its heyday, but people have come to realize its value years later. The Honda Ridgeline has many oddities; even its spare tire is in a funny place. As for the Santa Cruz, with a tonneau cover in place, it's basically just a really tall sedan. Which seems like a bad thing, until you remember how fun a powerful 281-hp sedan can be in an urban setting, and that's why we're sad to see it leave us for 2027.