The 2027 Hyundai Tucson's New Design Is Different In All The Right Ways

At the beginning of October 2026, we got our first glimpse at the 2027 Hyundai Tucson, a reveal that was certainly noteworthy to say the least. We're so used to seeing compact crossovers more closely resemble big cars, sometimes with flared plastic fenders in the case of those "off-road" focused variants, that seeing something so outlandishly blocky is a breath of fresh air.

I gave myself a couple of weeks to ruminate on this. After all, I've had a classic Jeep Cherokee for the past 16 years now. If anyone's going to be partial to small SUVs with blocky exteriors, it's going to be me. Not to mention that I think of myself as an artsy person with an eye for cars, judging from the piles of notebooks featuring all my early childhood drawings of fictitious and real cars. Naturally I was drawn to this as well.

Now, this isn't going to be a critique on the new Tucson's powertrain or anything like that. I've not driven the car, and it comes with the usual turbo four-cylinder and optional hybrid that we're used to seeing on so many other compact crossovers, so no sleeper status here. But the aesthetics — well, that's where I'm loving what I'm seeing.

This thing looks like a concept car someone accidentally put a dealership sticker on. Hyundai have been cooking since the N Vision 74 debuted in 2022, building a reputation as a marque invested in these sharp, angular, cyberpunk-inspired cars, and I'm all here for it with the Tucson as well. Here's why.