Hyundai Tucson Resale Value: How Much Has The Compact SUV Depreciated?

Unfortunately, cars depreciate immediately after driving off the lot. Even more troubling is that depreciation is one of the highest individual costs of vehicle ownership. If you're interested in the Hyundai Tucson, you should also know how well this SUV retains its value. According to data from iSeeCars, which analyzes data from millions of vehicles, a Hyundai Tucson will lose 24.8% of its value after three years and 43.3% after five years. After year seven, the car will have lost 52.4%, and after 10 years, it'll have depreciated by 64.3%.

Estimates from other sources differ slightly, but are in the same ballpark. CarEdge's estimated depreciation figures for the Hyundai Tucson are slightly higher in the early years. The site estimates the Tucson will depreciate by 35.7% after three years, 47.0% after five years, and 54.0% after seven years. Its 10-year depreciation figure is slightly lower, at 59.1%.

Kelly Blue Book (KBB) data shows the base trim of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson is worth $14,950, down from its $24,885 MSRP, meaning it has lost $9,935 — or 39.9% — of its original value after five years. However, some trims have depreciated more, with the Ultimate variant losing the most value at 44.8%, followed by the Limited at 43.4%. On average, KBB's current Fair Purchase Price data suggest the 2021 Tucson has lost 42.0% after five years, closer to iSeeCars' estimate. Overall, then, we can expect a Tucson to be worth between 50% and 60% of its original price after five years.