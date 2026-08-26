Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Outranks The Ford Maverick In J.D. Power's Ratings

For most of its life, the Ranger was the small truck in Ford's lineup. The version that returned to American showrooms for the 2019 model year was not. It came back as a midsize pickup measuring 210.8 inches long, and that growth spurt left an obvious hole underneath it.

Ford filled that gap for the 2022 model year with the Maverick, which became the entry-level pickup in a lineup that also includes the Ranger and F-150. Despite Ford's efforts, the modern compact pickup never really caught on: As of 2026, the Maverick is one of only two true compact pickups sold in the United States, alongside the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

In that two-truck race, J.D. Power gives Hyundai the edge. The clearest win for the Korean brand comes from J.D. Power's 2026 Initial Quality Study, where the Santa Cruz ranked highest in its segment for initial quality, while the Maverick ranked third. The individual model scores point in the same direction. The Santa Cruz scores higher in terms of quality, driving experience, and reliability, while the Ford Maverick answers with a stronger resale forecast. Both finish with 82 points overall, but the Santa Cruz leads in more areas. Here's a closer look at how these compact trucks compare.