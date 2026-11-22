Hankook Tire counts itself as one of the top five global companies producing tires for mass market consumption. Its portfolio of tires includes those for cars, SUVs, light trucks, large trucks, buses, RVs, and for racing and rally use.

Hankook Tire & Technology operates worldwide, making 100 million tires each year, sold in 160 countries. Hankook is one of the major tire brands that are owned by South Korean companies. But in addition to the tires sold under the main Hankook brand, the company owns a number of sub-brands, which are technically Hankook tires but may also be called Ventus if they are high-performance tires, Ion if they are EV tires, Weatherflex if they are all-weather tires, or Dynapro if they are SUV or pickup truck tires. These are just a few of the numerous instances of Hankook's slicing and dicing of the many tire segments they pursue competitively under their own brand.

Those aren't the only sub-brands Hankook uses to represent different types of products and positions within the huge, globe-spanning market for tires. And even though we have explored where Hankook tires are made & who owns the company, we haven't done a deep dive into the many other brands that form a significant part of Hankook's overall tire volume.