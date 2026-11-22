5 Tire Brands Owned By Hankook
Hankook Tire counts itself as one of the top five global companies producing tires for mass market consumption. Its portfolio of tires includes those for cars, SUVs, light trucks, large trucks, buses, RVs, and for racing and rally use.
Hankook Tire & Technology operates worldwide, making 100 million tires each year, sold in 160 countries. Hankook is one of the major tire brands that are owned by South Korean companies. But in addition to the tires sold under the main Hankook brand, the company owns a number of sub-brands, which are technically Hankook tires but may also be called Ventus if they are high-performance tires, Ion if they are EV tires, Weatherflex if they are all-weather tires, or Dynapro if they are SUV or pickup truck tires. These are just a few of the numerous instances of Hankook's slicing and dicing of the many tire segments they pursue competitively under their own brand.
Those aren't the only sub-brands Hankook uses to represent different types of products and positions within the huge, globe-spanning market for tires. And even though we have explored where Hankook tires are made & who owns the company, we haven't done a deep dive into the many other brands that form a significant part of Hankook's overall tire volume.
Laufenn Tires
Hankook's Laufenn tire brand was first introduced to the world at the Las Vegas SEMA Show in 2014, followed by its 2015 launch into the European market at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. Laufenn tires are "produced at certified global production plants," including Hankook's European production facility located in Hungary. Laufenn tires offer, in its own words, "a wide range of quality products to meet a variety of driving conditions to consumers seeking value, quality and style." If you are looking for Laufenn tires, and you're located in western New York or northwestern Pennsylvania, Laufenn is one of the brands that Dunn Tire carries.
Laufenn started out with a full line of quality tires for passenger cars, starting with summer touring and performance tires. This was followed by an SUV summer tire, its first winter tire, plus a studdable winter tire for icy climates, and now all-weather tires. The brand added commercial vehicle tires to its portfolio in 2020, had its S FIT2 tire selected as an original equipment tire for Volkswagen AG's Škoda Octavia in 2026, and recently introduced the X FIT AT2 tire, shown above, in the U.S.
The Laufenn X FIT AT2 is a 3PMSF-certified all-weather tire that comes with a tread wear warranty of up to 60,000 miles. It is made for vehicles that go both off-road and on-road, providing a combination of comfort and toughness at a realistic price. The Laufenn X FIT AT2 comes in sizes ranging from 15-inch to 22-inch, which should fit most vehicles capable of using this type of tire.
Optimo Tires
The trend that began with Hankook's successful launch of Laufenn Tires in 2014 continued with its 2025 launch of the Optimo Tire brand, one more brand out of many on the market. The Optimo name comes directly from one of Hankook's best-performing all-season tires. The Optimo brand will carry an endorsement that reads, "A Brand by Hankook Tire," as shown above, which will serve to connect the new brand's implied quality with that of its parent company. At the present time, this move to Optimo as its own brand appears to apply only to Europe. In the U.S., Hankook continues to market these tires as "Hankook Optimo," keeping them firmly under the Hankook brand.
The European Optimo tire lineup consists, from left to right, of two all-weather tires, named the All Weather and All Weather SUV; two summer tires, the Touring and the GT; and two winter tires, the Winter Touring and Winter GT. According to Hankook's press release, the Optimo line is intended to be "a reliable and trustworthy option for consumers." Since its original 2025 announcement, Optimo has added two tires to its European lineup. These are the GT AS and the SUV tire, made for SUVs that don't stray from on-road use.
How well Optimo tires perform can be seen in the results of the 2026/27 ADAC winter tire test, run by Germany's largest auto club. The Optimo Winter Touring tire took fifth place in the test of 16 tires in its size category, receiving praise for its wet weather performance, its snow traction, and its extremely low price.
Kingstar Tires
After being initially available in Europe and South America, Hankook released its Kingstar brand in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2012. Kingstar started out with two tires aimed squarely at the value segment. They were the super high-performance Road Fit SK10 and the Centum SK72, a tire made for passenger touring cars. The Road Fit SK10 features an asymmetrical tread that provides both comfort and excellent handling, while the Centum SK72 gives owners great traction and very good wet-weather grip. Kingstar tires are manufactured at Hankook tire factories in China. Since then, Kingstar has expanded its European lineup to three different high-performance summer tires, four winter tires, and one all-season tire. As you might expect from their low price point, Kingstar tires do not show up on our list of high-mileage tires with the best treadwear ratings.
The performance quality of Kingstar tires can be discerned from their EU label ratings, which five of Kingstar's eight European tires carry. Two Kingstar tires (the Road Fit SK70 and SK10) were rated as being among the quietest tires, while one (the Winter Radial SW40) had very low rolling resistance, which translates to increased fuel economy. Three Kingstar tires, the Road Fit SK70, Road Fit SK10, and Radial RA17, also displayed the highest level of wet grip.
It is not clear where the current availability of Kingstar tires stands in the U.S. market. Retailers who claim to have them either do not post prices or their websites simply don't work when trying to select Kingstar tires. It's a mystery for now, but they may or may not see a broader rollout in the future.
Aurora Tires
Aurora is another tire brand owned by Hankook, but its focus may have changed in recent years. It's somewhat similar to Kingstar, in that it shows up on various tire websites, but it does not appear to be available in America. Some of its commercial truck tires appear online for sale, but its consumer-facing tire inventory seems to be non-existent, even though some tire retailers continue to mention the various passenger car tires they supposedly sell to the public.
For example, one tire retailer lists 14 different Aurora tires on its website, but all of these tires, which are listed as being suitable for either passenger cars, light trucks and SUVs, or trucks and buses, are listed as out of stock. Other retail sites list a single Aurora tire type for sale, with some of these showing these tires as having an older production date, which could indicate that they have been in retail inventory for quite some time. There is also a site where an Aurora tire is listed, but no additional information on pricing or availability is provided to guide buyers.
In the final analysis, Hankook's Aurora brand appears to have been abandoned by Hankook, at least in the U.S. Hankook's successful Laufenn brand could be making up volume on the consumer side. Even though Aurora had received the EPA's SmartWay designation for five of its truck and bus tires in 2013, which recognizes the benefits they bring in terms of emission reduction and/or fuel economy, it may not have been enough to save the brand in this country.
Rotex Tires
Rotex is yet another Hankook tire brand, but it's not generally available in the U.S. Instead, Rotex appears to focus on the European market, notably the UK and Germany, where it sells as many as seven different tire types, including four summer tires, one all-season tire, and two winter tires. It's identified on a UK retail website as an entry-level brand, indicating it sells largely on price. Another retailer's site calls the brand, "a practical, budget-friendly option for drivers who want dependable performance without a premium price tag." In addition, Rotex tires are not certified to be sold in Hankook's home country of South Korea at this time. If you are on the hunt for new tires, we have covered 12 tire tips that can actually make a difference.
There are a few reviews of Rotex tires available online. One of them, on a UK-based site, gave the Rotex W 4000 winter tire a 4.44 point rating out of a possible five points. It stated, "They have good properties as befits a winter tire. It is a tread pattern that is as Hankook tire generally proven design as today, worthy of recommendation." This review would seem to indicate that the tires' owner knew of the brand's Hankook connection, using it as a reason to purchase these tires. An additional review on a German website listed a total of 35 reviews of the Rotex Z 3000 tire. Overall results were a rating of 2.68 stars out of a possible five stars, with most rating it at two or three stars.