Who Owns Dunn Tire & What Brands Does The Retailer Carry?

If you live in and around Western and Central New York, or in the vicinity of Northwestern Pennsylvania, you've probably considered shopping for car tires from Dunn Tire. In business since the 1970s, Dunn Tire is arguably one of the most popular tire retailers in the region, ranking among the top 20 tire retailers nationally as of 2023 despite mostly being based on the East Coast. While predominantly known for tires, Dunn Tire has expanded its services to include other vehicle maintenance tasks like oil changes, brake repairs, engine diagnostics, battery service, and even state inspections.

The company is named after founder James Dunn, who founded Dunn Tires in 1973. The company remained under his ownership till 1996, when it was acquired by former Dunlop executives Richard Miller and Randall Clark, along with investment firm Buffalo Ventures. At the time of this acquisition, Dunn Tire had expanded to over 19 outlets and garnered sales of over $26 million.

In 2023, the current owner, Discount Tire, purchased Dunn Tires for an undisclosed amount. Discount Tire has been around since 1960, and is an independent company often considered one of the best tire retailers in the U.S. At the time it acquired Dunn Tire, Discount Tire had over 1,150 stores located in 39 U.S. states. Dunn Tire remains under the ownership of Discount Tire as of 2026, and expanded into Phoenix, Arizona, in March 2026. Dunn Tire stocks tires from almost all well-known tire brands in the U.S., with the ones prominently displayed on its website being Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, and BF Goodrich.