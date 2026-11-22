Understanding the different types of motorcycle engine and how each one affects the ride is an important step in finding the right bike for you. Not only in terms of performance, but maintenance, accessibility, and matters such as the design of the engine itself and how its positioning might affect the ride's feel.

These factors each have a considerable impact on a motorcycle. An inline four motorcycle engine, for instance, has its own unique disadvantages and upsides, which will make it well suited for some motorcycle designs but inappropriate for others. The same is true of its rare four-cylinder cousin, the flat-four.

A flat-four is a type of engine in which a quartet of cylinders is arranged horizontally around the crankshaft in the center. It's a setup that has a lot of unique advantages, such as better balance, thanks to by the simultaneous movement of the pistons and its impact on the smoothness of the experience. Riders should also be aware, though, that the flat-four engine format also has its own disadvantages compared to other types. Let's take a look at some of the most significant ones and how they can impact the riding experience.