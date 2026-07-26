5 Disadvantages Of Inline-4 Motorcycle Engines

When looking at motorcycle engines, one of the first things to note is the engine's displacement, as this usually has a strong correlation with the bike's overall weight and power output. But that isn't the only factor worth considering. It's also worth taking a look at the number and orientation of the engine's pistons.

Most of the motorcycles being made these days use either a parallel-twin or an inline triple-cylinder engine. These are affordable to manufacture and offer a unique blend of power and efficiency. Then there are the inline-four motorcycle engines, which are also sometimes called 'screamers.' These became very popular starting in the late '60s, with that popularity seeming to peak in the mid-2010s. It's only recently that these have started to slow down in production, and we have begun seeing fewer and fewer of them coming out each year. Many riders still consider these bikes highly desirable for their high-RPM power, smooth balance, and racetrack competence, but there's no denying they're slowly slipping out of vogue.

There are a few reasons why you're seeing fewer inline-four engines coming out than before, and it isn't just because they're more expensive to make. There are several other disadvantages that might make them less appealing to the rider. You can still find a fair few affordable inline-4 motorcycles being made even now, but you might want to stop and consider the drawbacks before seeking one out.